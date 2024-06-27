Adam Cianciarulo to Be On-Track TV Reporter for Southwick, Budds Creek Nationals

The following press release is from SuperMotocross:

Adam Cianciarulo to Make Highly Anticipated Broadcast Debut This Weekend at Southwick National

ELLENTON, Fla. – Announced today on the SMX Insider show with Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas, Adam Cianciarulo is set to join the SMX broadcast team for two upcoming Pro Motocross rounds. Cianciarulo will serve as a Reporter alongside Jason Thomas for the Southwick National this Saturday, June 29 in Southwick, Mass., and the Budds Creek National on August 17, in Mechanicsville, Md. Known as one of the most well-spoken athletes in the sport throughout his career, Cianciarulo has often mentioned his desire to pursue broadcasting after his racing days, making this opportunity even more special.

“In the past it was always difficult for me to stay on the track and be out there all the time, so I've had a couple opportunities to do the sideline reporting and get in the booth and I always surprised myself. I loved it every time I did it, it's a different perspective and a different relationship I feel I have with the sport.” Said Cianciarulo on this week’s SMX Insider episode. “I'm really excited, it all came up pretty quickly this year with the retirement announcement and now getting into this, so I’m grateful to be making the transition.”

The Southwick National will stream exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and internationally on the SMX Video Pass starting at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 29. The Budds Creek National on Saturday, August 17 will also stream exclusively on Peacock and the SMX Video Pass starting at 10:00 a.m. ET with a featured encore presentation on Sunday, August 18 on USA Network.

"We're thrilled to welcome Adam to the broadcast team for two upcoming rounds. His knowledge and insights from an athlete's perspective are invaluable and offer a unique angle that our fans have grown to appreciate. We believe he will be an excellent complement to the team." Said Ken Adelson, Head of SMX Broadcasting for Feld Motor Sports.

In the 450 Class, Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence holds the red plate going into Southwick this weekend, leading Chase Sexton by six points and his teammate and brother, Jett Lawrence, by eight points. The 450 Class rookie has finished on the podium in all four rounds so far this season. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan maintains a dominant lead in the season’s points, ahead of Team Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas by 32 points and Red Bull KTM’s Tom Vialle by 38 points.