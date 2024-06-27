Results Archive
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Southwick National Animated Track Map

June 27, 2024 8:00am | by:

Video/images courtesy of Pro Motocross

The 2024 Southwick National round of the AMA Pro motocross Championship takes place on Saturday June 29. Take a lap around The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.

This will be the fifth round of the 11-round championship, and the 22nd round of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Below is this weekend's TV broadcast/streaming schedule.

Southwick Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
