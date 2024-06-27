Watch: Southwick National Animated Track Map
June 27, 2024 8:00am | by: Mitch Kendra
Video/images courtesy of Pro Motocross
The 2024 Southwick National round of the AMA Pro motocross Championship takes place on Saturday June 29. Take a lap around The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts.
This will be the fifth round of the 11-round championship, and the 22nd round of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Below is this weekend's TV broadcast/streaming schedule.
