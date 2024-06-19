Official: Max Anstie Returns to Star Yamaha, Set for Southwick National Debut

One day after Firepower Honda confirmed the departure of Max Anstie, Yamaha has announced Anstie has officially returned to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team in a multi-year deal. Anstie will make his debut aboard the YZ250F at the June 29 Southwick National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

The following is a press release from Yamaha:

Yamaha Press Release - Anstie Returns to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce a multiyear deal with Max Anstie to compete for top honors in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross, and SuperMotocross World Championships. The British rider joins the championship-winning program and makes a long-awaited return to the team, making his debut aboard the all-new YZ250F at the upcoming Round 5 of the Pro Motocross Championship in Southwick, Massachusetts, on June 29.

Anstie made his pro debut in Monster Energy AMA Supercross with the team in 2010. He brings with him a wealth of experience and has enjoyed success in multiple championships overseas. Chasing the dream of being a champion in the U.S., he has shown strength over the past two seasons in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship. Anstie scored his first win in the series last year at the East/West Showdown in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and was a consistent podium finisher that saw him complete the 2023 season third in the 250SX East standings. This year he built on that success in the class with a runner-up finish at the eastern regional season opener at the Detroit Supercross and added another win to his resume in Philadelphia.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“We’re happy to have Max join the team and make his debut with us next weekend at Southwick. We feel he’s a championship contender and will be a great addition to our program. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do aboard our YZ250Fs the rest of this season and beyond.”

Max Anstie – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #37