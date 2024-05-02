Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Philadelphia
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 11
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 11
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Galicia
Sun May 12
Exhaust Podcast: The Ex Team Manager, Part 2

May 2, 2024 4:00pm
Mike Webb lived the dream life, moving to the top of the racing food chain, as Suzuki team manager for the off-road squad and then transitioning into the top of the motocross and supercross team. From tons of GNCC championships to working with Ryan Dungey and James Stewart, Mike saw it all. However, it's not always as glorious as it seems, as Mike's time in the supercross paddock came after Roger De Coster and Ian Harrison left for KTM, and Suzuki's support budget was starting to wane.

Mike inherited Ryan Dungey and the 450SX and 450MX titles, but Dungey wanted to leave with Roger, immediately. His Suzuki contract forced him to stay. Then Mike and company faced hard luck trying to defend the titles with Dungey, which left a mark. Mike eventually rebuilt with none other than James Stewart.

Years later, Suzuki would shut Mike's factory program down, not once, but twice. There are some deep, deep stories from behind the scenes in this interview you won't want to miss.

This is part two of our two-part podcast with Webb. Listen to part one if you missed it.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.

