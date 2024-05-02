Mike Webb lived the dream life, moving to the top of the racing food chain, as Suzuki team manager for the off-road squad and then transitioning into the top of the motocross and supercross team. From tons of GNCC championships to working with Ryan Dungey and James Stewart, Mike saw it all. However, it's not always as glorious as it seems, as Mike's time in the supercross paddock came after Roger De Coster and Ian Harrison left for KTM, and Suzuki's support budget was starting to wane.

Mike inherited Ryan Dungey and the 450SX and 450MX titles, but Dungey wanted to leave with Roger, immediately. His Suzuki contract forced him to stay. Then Mike and company faced hard luck trying to defend the titles with Dungey, which left a mark. Mike eventually rebuilt with none other than James Stewart.

Years later, Suzuki would shut Mike's factory program down, not once, but twice. There are some deep, deep stories from behind the scenes in this interview you won't want to miss.

This is part two of our two-part podcast with Webb. Listen to part one if you missed it.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.