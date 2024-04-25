Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 4
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 5
News
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: The Ex Team Manager

April 25, 2024 12:00pm
by:

Mike Webb lived the dream life, moving to the top of the racing food chain, as Suzuki team manager for the off-road squad and then transitioning into the top of the motocross and supercross team. From tons of GNCC Championships to working with Ryan Dungey and James Stewart, Mike saw it all. However, it's not always as glorious as it seems, as Mike's time in the supercross paddock came after Roger De Coster and Ian Harrison left for KTM, and Suzuki's support budget was starting to wane.

Mike inherited Ryan Dungey and the 450SX and 450MX titles, but Dungey wanted to leave with Roger, immediately. His Suzuki contract forced him to stay. Then Mike and company faced hard luck trying to defend the titles with Dungey, which left a mark. Mike eventually rebuilt with none other than James Stewart.

Years later, Suzuki would shut Mike's factory program down, not once, but twice. There are some deep, deep stories from behind the scenes in this interview you won't want to miss.

Enjoy part 1 of Jason Weigandt's interview with Mike Webb and be ready next week for part 2.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.

