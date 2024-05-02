On Saturday, the 16th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Denver SX round will be the ninth round of the 250SX West Region Championship.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Denver Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Denver Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season five round MXGP of Portugal takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be off until the round six Powerline Park GNCC on May 11 and 12.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross