How to Watch: Denver SX and MXGP of Portugal

How to Watch Denver SX and MXGP of Portugal

May 2, 2024 5:10pm
by:

On Saturday, the 16th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The Denver SX round will be the ninth round of the 250SX West Region Championship.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Denver Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Denver Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EDT/Sunday at 10 p.m. PDT.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season five round MXGP of Portugal takes place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be off until the round six Powerline Park GNCC on May 11 and 12.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Denver

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, May 4
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 4 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 4 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 4 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 4 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Encore Presentation)
      May 5 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      May 6 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Denver Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Portugal

     EMX125 & EMX250
    Sunday, May 5
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      May 4 - 11:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      May 4 - 12:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      May 5 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      May 5 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      May 5 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      May 5 - 12:00 PM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Portugal MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 311
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 299
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 270
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 268
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 244
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 166
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 164
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 148
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 138
5Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 121
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 219
2Tim Gajser Slovenia 206
3Romain Febvre France 174
4Jeffrey Herlings The Netherlands 164
5Pauls Jonass Latvia 142
Full Standings
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 213
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 187
3Thibault Benistant France 148
4Lucas Coenen Belgium 147
6Andrea Adamo Italy 139
Full Standings

Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

Denver Supercross

Denver Supercross Race Center

Denver Supercross Injury Report

Denver Supercross provisional entry lists:

Supercross

Denver - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

May 4, 2024
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Revised: April 29 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
20 Max Vohland
Max Vohland 		Sacramento, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
26 Garrett Marchbanks
Garrett Marchbanks 		Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith New Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Denver - 450SX Provisional Entry List

May 4, 2024
Empower Field at Mile High
Denver, CO United States
Revised: April 24 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) 

General

MXGP Live Timing

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Empower Field at Mile High
Address: 1701 Bryant St
Denver, CO 80204

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Denver Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2024 Denver Supercross layout.
The 2024 Denver Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Denver

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, May 4
    Empower Field at Mile High
    Denver, CO United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (MDT)
    Saturday
    10:00am 10:00am 250SX Group C Free Practice
    10:10am 10:10am 250SX Group B Free Practice
    10:20am 10:20am 250SX Group A Free Practice
    10:30am 10:30am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    10:40am 10:40am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    10:50am 10:50am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    10:58am 10:58am Track Maintenance
    11:05am 11:05am 250SX Group C Qualifying Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:20am 11:20am 250SX Group B Qualifying Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:35am 11:35am 250SX Group A Qualifying Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group A Qualifying Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:05pm 12:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying
    12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying
    12:30pm 12:30pm KTM Junior Free Practice 1
    12:45pm 12:45pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    12:55pm 12:55pm Track Maintenance
    1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group C Qualifying
    1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Group B Qualifying
    1:50pm 1:50pm 250SX Group A Qualifying
    2:05pm 2:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying
    2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying
    2:35pm 2:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying
    2:45pm 2:45pm KTM Junior Free Practice 2
    3:00pm 3:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    3:10pm 3:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    3:20pm 3:20pm Track Maintenance
    4:30pm 4:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    5:06pm 5:06pm 250SX Heat 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:20pm 5:20pm 250SX Heat 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:34pm 5:34pm 450SX Heat 1
    5:48pm 5:48pm 450SX Heat 2
    6:02pm 6:02pm KTM Junior Main Event (3 Minutes)
    6:08pm 6:08pm Track Maintenance
    6:20pm 6:20pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    6:32pm 6:32pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    6:39pm 6:39pm Intermission
    6:45pm 6:45pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    6:50pm 6:50pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:07pm 7:07pm 250SX Victory Circle
    7:17pm 7:17pm Track Maintenance
    7:22pm 7:22pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    7:27pm 7:27pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:50pm 7:50pm 450SX Victory Circle
Denver Supercross Schedule

