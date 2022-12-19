It is almost time to drop the gate on the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Beginning on January 7, 2023 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, supercross racing returns with 17 rounds of high intensity action from some of the best athletes in the world. Racer X's Jason Weigandt welcomes Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Kris Keefer back as they prepare you for what to expect out of the upcoming season.

In Episode 1, the crew talks about the former champions of Monster Energy AMA Supercross which consist of reigning champion Eli Tomac, 2018 champion Jason Anderson, and two-time champion Cooper Webb. The omission of the recently strong Chase Sexton from this show is brought up but we won't have to wait long to hear the crew's thoughts on the Honda HRC man. Watch as they break down the storylines for Tomac, Anderson, and Webb heading into 2023 and what we can expect from each of them.

Producer: Jason Weigandt

Film: Travis Marx

Edit: Kellen Brauer

Film Courtesy: Feld Motor Sports, NBC Sports, MAVTV, & Tom Journet

Brought to you by Monster Energy, Fly Racing, Maxxis, and Maxima.