When Jeff Stanton wants to talk, we listen, because few people in this world are more straightforward and no-nonsense than the six-time AMA National Champion. On a cold December Monday morning in Michigan, we caught him working (of course) but also looking to do some bench-racing. Stanton has had a relationship with Triumph for several years now as part of his Jeff Stanton Adventures bike riding tours, but now that brand is planning to race supercross and motocross. We talk to Stanton about that, 2023 Anaheim, Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, and more, plus get some tips on how a man's man lives his life.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Leatt.