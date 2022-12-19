The hills of Corona, California were abuzz with multi-million dollar supercross race bikes last week as racers from Honda and Kawasaki roared around factory test tracks. Bikes, bodies and brains are ready for the opening round of the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship on Saturday night, January 7, 2023 at Angel Stadium.

One racer in particular made his presence felt off the side of the 91 freeway in Corona and that was Monster Energy Kawasaki team racer Jason Anderson. Atop his Monster Energy KX450SR, the New Mexican rider bashed out countless test laps before retiring back to what was an ad hoc area consisting of race bikes, box vans, vans and pickup trucks. While a legion of Kawasaki mechanics and technicians worked away in a determined silence on Anderson’s race bike, the runner-up in the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, who handily won seven supercross main events in 2022, sat down to do the following interview with Racer X.

Before this writer turned the recorder on, I read an excerpt from an interview Anderson and I did in 2022 exactly one month before the start of the 2022 racing season. I needed a change," he said of his switch to Monster Energy Kawasaki. "I think it’s kind of the spark that I need to kind of get back at it and kind of try and reinvent myself. I kind of want to be an older good guy, you know what I’m saying? I really want to be that guy who is going to be in his 30s and is still able to win races, you know?”

Jason Anderson will turn 30 in March of this upcoming season. Will he keep the winning going? I turned on my recorder and away we went.

Racer X: Okay, Jason, a year ago, virtually to the day, you and I were out here at the Monster Energy Kawasaki test track and working on a pre-season interview featuring you and your thoughts on what was the rapidly approaching supercross season. It is now one year later. How do you feel? How do you feel to be out here as full-on contender for the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Championship?

Jason Anderson: I feel good. it’s hard to say because you always second guess yourself. You’re saying to yourself, ‘Am I better than last year?' You’re always trying to be on the top of your game, but I feel like I’m in a spot where I feel like I’m going to be very competitive this year and I have my head down now and I’m just trying to keep it going and to keep my focus.

You are your own guy, huh? Eli Tomac has his program in Colorado and Chase Sexton is right there as the young championship contending charger. You almost quietly go about the business of being Jason Anderson. I mean there is not a terrific amount of fanfare around you. What do you think?

Yeah, and to be honest, I feel that for me I just love racing dirt bikes and that’s kind of all I’ve really got to offer, you know? As far as the fans go, I feel that obviously there are a few fans that appreciate me, but it’s tough for me. I feel like I’m in a zone by myself, you know? I’m getting older, but it doesn’t mean I don’t love it any more than the first day that I threw my leg over a dirt bike. I’m just trying to keep the ride funded for as long as I can because right now I feel like I have it really good and I enjoyed my day today and I enjoy the people that are around me and life is good.