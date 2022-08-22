Results Archive
Motocross
Unadilla
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Australian MX
Queensland Moto Park
Articles
Australian MX
Coolum
Articles
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Charente Martime
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 27
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
Sat Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Bitci Turkey
Sun Sep 4
Articles
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Budds Creek

August 22, 2022 1:45pm | by: , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 Budds Creek National. Once again, Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac found themselves in a fight for the championship lead though neither rider really saw much of each other all day long as Sexton crashed twice in moto one and Tomac got a bad start in moto two. The results somewhat evened out and Jason Anderson carried a 2-2 to the overall win. The 250 class was also wild with RJ Hampshire breaking through for his first win of 2022 with 1-2 scores. Host Jason Weigandt breaks it all down as we also hear from several riders as they discuss their days at Budds Creek.

Film by Tom Journet.

