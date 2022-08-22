It’s been a trying year for Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen as he has battled some health issues throughout the year and has struggled to remain out front. The Budds Creek National seemed like a rejuvenated Roczen though as he stayed at the sharp end all day eventually battling to a third place overall with 3-3 finishes.

As for 250 class stars Jo Shimoda and Jett Lawrence, the day didn’t go exactly as either rider envisioned but they did still both end up on the podium with Shimoda even taking over second place in the championship. Lawrence holds a 37-point lead now with four motos to go and is feeling good about his chances to repeat his 2021 title.

All three riders spoke to the media after the motos to talk about their days at Budds Creek.

Ken Roczen | 3rd Overall in 450 Class

Kenny, congratulations. Back up on the podium where I know you want to be. Budds Creek is a good track for you. I think last year, you went 1-2 for second overall last year. Was that right?

Ken Roczen: Yeah, I believe so.

Another excellent day today. Good to see. Can you summarize your day?

It’s been a long time since I’ve been up here, but we’re stepping in the right direction. I overall just made some changes. Podiums are hard to get nowadays, at least for me at this point, never mind winning. So, I was just excited. I had some good speed this morning. It seems like on a weekly basis I just struggle definitely with my bike a little bit, but at the same time that’s just something that’s always going to be there. I just try to fight through it. Today my starts were decent. This track was extremely technical. We had a lot of off-cambers. I don't know why all these tracks nowadays have such a hard base. It’s pretty crazy. So, all these downhill, off-cambers, they were tough to ride. In the end, I was able to at least put up a fight and I found myself on the podium, so I’m really excited to be back up here. Never take these podiums for granted. Overall, my day was really good. I’m hoping to finish out the last two races out good, too.