Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire hasn’t held back much in 2022 about the struggles he and the team have been having with the new 2022 Husqvarna FC 250. With a brand-new platform to learn both in supercross and motocross, Hampshire has explained his frustration at times with trying to find the right balance in the machine. On Saturday at the Budds Creek National, it appeared that he found the right balance at the right time as everything came together for Hampshire to go 1-2 and win the overall.

After his first moto and overall win of 2022, a jubilant Hampshire spoke with the media about how big this win was for him and the team.

RJ, it’s been a little while since you grabbed an overall. Tell us about your day.

RJ Hampshire: It was solid. I was pretty fast from the beginning. I honestly felt like it started last weekend on the break. Just things clicked. I like Budds a lot. I took a gamble there sticking with the paddle tire, and I got two good starts, which I hadn't gotten at all. So, that was huge. First moto was awesome. I felt like I got in a really good flow. Second moto was a bit hairy. I had some moments with that paddle, but that’s the reason why I won today, thanks to that and the team. We’ve been working hard and found something the last two weeks.

Did you know how close Jett was? He was coming pretty fast, for him to put that fastest lap in there. I know you guys were all riding really well, but he was coming hard. Did you know that?

No. Honestly, I didn’t even really see him. I was kind of just focusing on Justin [Cooper] because I knew that was for the overall. I caught him I’d say about twenty minutes in and ran into some lappers bad. I lost a lot of time. I thought that was it. I was like, I ain’t going to get back to him. Then I made a push there at the end. I think I got him with two to go. Then luckily, I took a peek back that last lap after the triple. I was expecting J-Coop to be there, seeing the #1. I was like, “Oh boy, he’s coming fast.” I wasn’t actually ready for that. Honestly, that last lap hurt me pretty bad. I was kind of settled in and didn’t really think I had to go to that next level. I seen him there last lap. So, good thing I looked back. It was a long one. It was a little bit hot today too, which usually doesn’t really affect me, but today it got me there that last lap.