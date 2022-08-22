Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire hasn’t held back much in 2022 about the struggles he and the team have been having with the new 2022 Husqvarna FC 250. With a brand-new platform to learn both in supercross and motocross, Hampshire has explained his frustration at times with trying to find the right balance in the machine. On Saturday at the Budds Creek National, it appeared that he found the right balance at the right time as everything came together for Hampshire to go 1-2 and win the overall.
After his first moto and overall win of 2022, a jubilant Hampshire spoke with the media about how big this win was for him and the team.
RJ, it’s been a little while since you grabbed an overall. Tell us about your day.
RJ Hampshire: It was solid. I was pretty fast from the beginning. I honestly felt like it started last weekend on the break. Just things clicked. I like Budds a lot. I took a gamble there sticking with the paddle tire, and I got two good starts, which I hadn't gotten at all. So, that was huge. First moto was awesome. I felt like I got in a really good flow. Second moto was a bit hairy. I had some moments with that paddle, but that’s the reason why I won today, thanks to that and the team. We’ve been working hard and found something the last two weeks.
Did you know how close Jett was? He was coming pretty fast, for him to put that fastest lap in there. I know you guys were all riding really well, but he was coming hard. Did you know that?
No. Honestly, I didn’t even really see him. I was kind of just focusing on Justin [Cooper] because I knew that was for the overall. I caught him I’d say about twenty minutes in and ran into some lappers bad. I lost a lot of time. I thought that was it. I was like, I ain’t going to get back to him. Then I made a push there at the end. I think I got him with two to go. Then luckily, I took a peek back that last lap after the triple. I was expecting J-Coop to be there, seeing the #1. I was like, “Oh boy, he’s coming fast.” I wasn’t actually ready for that. Honestly, that last lap hurt me pretty bad. I was kind of settled in and didn’t really think I had to go to that next level. I seen him there last lap. So, good thing I looked back. It was a long one. It was a little bit hot today too, which usually doesn’t really affect me, but today it got me there that last lap.
Next week we go to Ironman. How does that track rank? We’ve raced eleven different tracks. How do you rate Ironman?
I like Ironman quite a bit. It’s a pretty technical, rutty track most of the time. It just depends on how the weather is. Hopefully we get some rain so it’s a little bit softer. Who knows? That paddle kind of worked for me good this weekend, so I might have to try it. We’ll see how the track is.
It’s been a little while since the Rockstar team has grabbed an overall. You had to see some smiles back in your pit.
Yeah, that was huge. I’m not quiet about things and I haven’t been happy, and the team whenever we start 15th or 20th for the weekend, you can’t really expect much. We were struggling pretty bad. Just had no comfort with the front. We found that two weeks ago. It’s nice to have at least some steps in the right direction. We’ve been trying pretty much everything, and we haven’t really found something that was working. So, at least we have a direction now. They have big plans for next year and this bike. I’m just excited. It’s definitely draining when every weekend you just feel like you’ve made no progress. You’re riding your ass off and the results don’t show it. So, it’s definitely nice to come here and do what we did today. That first moto was special. These guys were starting to lose hope that it was even still possible. Just good to be back up here and be in the fight. That’s really all we were hoping for today was to have a shot at the podium. To come away with a 1-2 and the overall, I’ll definitely take it into next weekend.
Below is the full 250 Class post-race press conference: