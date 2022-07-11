Results Archive
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 16
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 17
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 23
Upcoming
Australian MX
Coffs Harbour
Sun Jul 24
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders
Sun Jul 24
Best Post-Race Show Ever: Southwick

July 11, 2022 7:25am | by: , &

Twisted Tea backs our coverage of the Best Post-Race Show Ever from the 2022 Southwick National. The Wick brought the usual physically demanding tough day. Hear what our top finishers had to say in both classes, including Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Ryan Dungey, Jett Lawrence, Jo Shimoda and Justin Cooper. Oh, and Plessinger helps us interview Levi Kitchen!

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea was founded on the belief that a hard iced tea should actually taste like real iced tea. Smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is real brewed tea with a 5 percent kick of alcohol. Ask for it wherever you buy beer! Visit www.twistedtea.com

*Must be 21 or older.

