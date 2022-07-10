Tomac also said in the press conference the series is heading to tracks he enjoys and has had success at in the past, but remember Sexton won the Washougal National last year with a great ride. The #23's confidence is not lacking heading into the second half of the championship. We should be set for quote the battle to the finish.

Also, Sexton touched on the speculation of possible Team USA rosters for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. Hosting Michigan is considered a "home event" for Illinois native, who was set to ride for the team in 2021 before the Team USA plug got pulled, and while he said he does expect both him and ET3 to get selected to represent the U.S., he simply hopes the three best riders are selected. Sexton repeated thoughts that some—such as Jason Weigandt—has shared: pick the three best riders then they can figure out who will ride which bike/classification.

“I just want to race it, that’s all I want to do,” Sexton said on MXoN. “That’s been a dream of mine, I wanted to go last year, obviously we didn’t go. But this year, being at RedBud if it doesn’t rain, it’s probably going to be the biggest motocross race ever, I hope. So if I can be a part of that, it would make my day for sure.”

“I just think we send the best team,” Sexton added. “That’s the bottom line, whoever that is. If I’m not picked, if I’m not the best guy, then that’s fine. …If it came down to it, then yes [I would ride the 250]. I don’t want to ride a 250, I want to race the 450 Class, but if that’s what it takes, I gotta be open minded, I guess. …but I want to race the bike I have been racing all year. …That’s my only thing, I want the best riders going.”

Aaron Plessinger has never been a great qualifier and yesterday was no different. Going to the gate 19th for the first moto is not ideal, but Plessinger made the best of his day when the gates dropped. He claimed seventh in the first moto (even after saying he ran out of tear offs behind Ken Roczen) but ran second for basically all of moto two before Sexton caught him late. The Ohio native had a podium finish at round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross but a broken arm not long after left him sidelined until Pro Motocross. However, the #7 put in a great ride to claim third overall—his first podium outdoors since the 2021 RedBud National. He credited an enthusiastic pep talk from his mechanic Jade Dungey after the first moto for his strong day.

“First moto I didn’t get the greatest of starts,” Plessinger said. “I was still up there but I got stuck behind a few people and then I was ripping through tear-offs like no other and eventually just ran out behind Kenny. And the last three laps I had very, very limited vision, so that was a little scary.”

“But I got a little tune up from the mechanic after that moto and I guess it put me in the mood to get a good start and go chase these guys,” he continued with a laugh. “Yeah, I felt really, really good in that second moto. Just starting up there is a plus, it makes you get the pace down a lot quicker. …Yeah, I just felt good. I knew this was gonna be a good day. So yeah, pumped.”