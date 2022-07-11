lucas oil ama pro motocross championship
Round 6 (of 12) — The Wick 338 — Southwick, Massachusetts
250 Class
Motocross
Southwick - 250July 9, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka Japan
|2 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|3 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA United States
|8 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|4 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 250
|6
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA United States
|7 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 250
|7
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|6 - 8
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA United States
|5 - 9
|GasGas MC 250F
|9
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN United States
|15 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|
Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL United States
|12 - 10
|Husqvarna FC 250
450 Class
Motocross
Southwick - 450July 9, 2022
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO United States
|1 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|7 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|6 - 4
|Honda CRF450R
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA United States
|3 - 8
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England United Kingdom
|5 - 5
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN United States
|4 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|8 - 6
|KAW KX450SR
|9
|
Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO United States
|10 - 10
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY United States
|13 - 9
|GasGas MC 450F
Championship Standings
250 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|261
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|246
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|224
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|197
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|180
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|169
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|158
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|151
|9
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|132
|10
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|129
450 Class
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|268
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|267
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|227
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|207
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|185
|6
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|184
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|159
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|149
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|125
|10
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|118
U.S. Sprint Enduro Championship
Sandy Level, Virginia
Josh Toth claims the 2022 U.S. Sprint Enduro Championship.
Overall Results
- Josh Toth (KTM)
- Kailub Russell (KTM)
- Liam Draper (KTM)
- Craig Delong (Hsq)
- Cody Barnes (Hon)
- Dante Oliveira (KTM)
- Jason Tino (KTM)
- Cole Forbes (KTM)
- Cade Henderson (KTM)
- Mateo Oliveira (KTM)
Canadian triple crown Championship
Round 5 (of 9) of MX Tour— Gopher Dunes — Courtland, Ontario
250 Pro
450 Pro
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
Other Championship Standings
PROGRESSIVE AMERICAN FLAT TRACK
Through Round 7 (of 17)
Championship Standings
SuperTwins
Production Twins
AFT Singles
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC)
Through Round 9 (of 13)
Championship Standings
Overall
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|3
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|148
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|141
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|109
|6
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|108
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|105
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|101
|9
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|90
|10
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|84
XC2
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|198
|2
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|175
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|167
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|153
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|143
|6
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|132
|7
|Benjamin Herrera
|128
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|106
|9
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|106
|10
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|97
XC3
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|226
|2
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|216
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|168
|4
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Plantation, FL
|156
|5
|Max Fernandez
|Ottsville, PA
|145
|6
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|121
|7
|Brenden J Poling
|Grafton, WV
|115
|8
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|113
|9
|Eli Childers
|Hickory, NC
|103
|10
|Dominick Morse
|Newark Valley, NY
|94
WXC
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Yass
|221
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|212
|3
|Rachael Archer
|202
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|138
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|131
|6
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|108
|7
|Brandy Richards
|100
|8
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|97
|9
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|96
|10
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|91
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 12 (of 20)
Championship Standings
MXGP
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|535
|2
|Jorge Prado
|410
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|405
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|365
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|363
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|342
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|278
|8
|Brian Bogers
|263
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|239
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|229
MX2
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|502
|2
|Jago Geerts
|498
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|395
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|356
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|332
|6
|Andrea Adamo
|314
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|304
|8
|Stephen Rubini
|277
|9
|Isak Gifting
|255
|10
|Kay De Wolf
|244
AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Through Round 4 (of 10)
Overall Standings
2022 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Christian Craig (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Chance Hymas (Honda)
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|All 2022 Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|All 2022 Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Tropy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Tropy Team
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (KTM)
|Hoosier Arenacross Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Sam Sunderland (GasGas)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Josh Toth (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Cody Barnes (Honda)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins