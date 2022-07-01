We are at REDBUDDDDDD! Catch some highlights from Friday featuring round 1 of the moto combine, new kid on the block Ryder DiFrancesco, Twisted Tea Suzuki's Marshal Weltin and wildcard for the next 3 rounds Max Anstie is back behind the gate this weekend aboard the Firepower Honda.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Main image: Align Media

