And of course because this is July Fourth weekend—Happy Birthday, America!—and the place is packed with red-white-and-blue–clad celebrants, the catch-call shouts of “ReeeeddddBuuuudddddd!” being heard all over the venue. It’s a true American motocross celebration, and I can’t think of another place in the world I’d rather be right now than here at RedBud…

FLORACING (DC)

…and I can’t think of another place I’d rather not be than here, once again having to apologize for the confusion and inconsistency that has surrounded the online streaming on MAVTV Plus through the early rounds—and now, with yet another change to the package. After a month of trying to sort out what should have worked from the start, MAVTV Plus is going away completely, and live streaming coverage is moving to the “MAVTV on FloRacing” channel. The MAVTV Plus app was just not up to the task of the overwhelming demand and was unable to handle the load. After trying to sort out the problems as best they could, MAVTV decided the best path forward was to move the racing from their own streaming platform to the much more established FloRacing so streaming fans won’t miss any more of the motos, and we at MX Sports fully agreed.

As the press release said: “Current subscribers to MAVTV Plus, both monthly and yearly, will maintain their access to the service through July 26, which will showcase all the action from RedBud (July 2), Southwick (July 9), Spring Creek (July 16), and Washougal (July 23). As of today, MAVTV Plus will not receive any new subscriptions. All current MAVTV Plus subscriptions will end on July 27, from then on out MAVTV Plus programming will be presented exclusively on FloRacing. Fans of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship who become new subscribers to FloRacing, beginning now or for the stretch run of the summer that begins in August, will be treated to an exclusive, limited-time offer of $6.99 a month. Current FloRacing subscribers will have access to watch live streaming coverage of the remaining eight rounds, beginning tomorrow with RedBud.”

Here’s the full program: https://racerxonline.com/2022/06/30/pro-motocross-streaming-moves-to-mavtv-on-floracing-channel

No one feels worse about the failures to date than we do. We were primed for a banner year, this being the anniversary of 50 Years of AMA Pro Motocross and all, and the riders, the racetracks, the huge crowds, and the racing itself have all been epic successes so far. And while the cable broadcast package has been consistent and strong, the streaming package has been a fail, for the most part, and I apologize to all the disappointed fans and followers, as well as the riders and race teams and event promoters who have all worked so hard up to this point. Lucas Oil Studios and MAVTV also feel terrible about the delivery problems—they’ve been a great partner for a dozen years now. In fact, it was Morgan Lucas himself, along with Bob Dillner, who made the difficult decision to pull the plug on MAVTV Plus and join forces with FloRacing, knowing full well that they were going to get hammered again by frustrated viewers—but knowing it’s the right way forward for the rest of the series. Morgan and Bob and everyone at MAVTV truly love this sport too.

Our inability to deliver a consistent new streaming platform to fans of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross all over the world wasn't for lack of trying. And hopefully the MAVTV on FloRacing channel will give fans and the riders and the race teams and the organizers the live streaming service they all deserve.