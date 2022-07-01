Main image by Mitch Kendra
The fifth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 2, at the RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan.
Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.
A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.
Note, the qualifying broadcast for the fifth round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first 450 Class moto beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT (450 Class motos are followed by the 250 Class this weekend). NBC will carry live coverage of the second 450 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. Then, MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will broadcast the second 250 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Ricky Carmichael will serve as TV color commentator for the RedBud National.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also has a weekend off as they will return to action for the 13th round MXGP of Czech Republic on July 16 and 17.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2022 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
450 Class
RedBud - 450 Entry ListJuly 2, 2022
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|
Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 450
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|KAW KX450SR
250 Class
RedBud - 250 Entry ListJuly 2, 2022
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|29
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|31
|
Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
Other Links
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
RedBud National
Other Info
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RedBud MX
13638 Red Bud Trail N
Buchanan, MI 49107
Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Ticket information for the RedBud National.
Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Animated Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Race Day Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RedBud National Race Day Schedule | July 2
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Buchanan, Michigan.