Results Archive
Motocross
High Point
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Snowshoe
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Indonesia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Australian MX
Maitland
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 9
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: RedBud

How to Watch RedBud

July 1, 2022 11:45am
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

The fifth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, July 2, at the RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.

Note, the qualifying broadcast for the fifth round will also be live streamed for free on the Pro Motocross (American Motocross) YouTube channel.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first 450 Class moto beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT (450 Class motos are followed by the 250 Class this weekend). NBC will carry live coverage of the second 450 Class moto at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. Then, MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will broadcast the second 250 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Ricky Carmichael will serve as TV color commentator for the RedBud National.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also has a weekend off as they will return to action for the 13th round MXGP of Czech Republic on July 16 and 17.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The RedBud National broadcast schedule
The RedBud National broadcast schedule MX Sports

2022 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

450 Class

Motocross

RedBud - 450 Entry List

July 2, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
3Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger
Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 450
17Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States KAW KX450SR
Complete Entry List

250 Class

Motocross

RedBud - 250 Entry List

July 2, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
29Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
31Jalek Swoll
Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Complete Entry List

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

RedBud National

RedBud National Race Center

RedBud National Injury Report

450 Class Entry List

Motocross

High Point - 450 Moto 2

June 18, 2022
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac
36:00.47217 Laps2:04.234 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton 36:04.030+3.5582:05.580 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Ken Roczen 36:10.880+10.4082:06.569 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
4Ryan Dungey 36:11.534+11.0622:05.512 Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Jason Anderson 36:32.160+31.6882:06.966 Edgewood, NM United States KAW KX450SR
Full Results

250 Class Entry List

Motocross

High Point - 450 Moto 2

June 18, 2022
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac
36:00.47217 Laps2:04.234 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Chase Sexton 36:04.030+3.5582:05.580 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
3Ken Roczen 36:10.880+10.4082:06.569 Mattstedt Germany Honda CRF450R
4Ryan Dungey 36:11.534+11.0622:05.512 Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Jason Anderson 36:32.160+31.6882:06.966 Edgewood, NM United States KAW KX450SR
Full Results

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Twitter — @ProMotocross
Instagram — @ProMotocross
Facebook — @AmericanMotocross
YouTube — @AmericanMotocross

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

RedBud MX
13638 Red Bud Trail N
Buchanan, MI 49107

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Ticket information for the RedBud National.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2022 RedBud National fan map
2022 RedBud National fan map MX Sports

Animated Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

RedBud National Race Day Schedule | July 2

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Buchanan, Michigan.

2022 RedBud National weekend schedule
2022 RedBud National weekend schedule MX Sports

Read Now
August 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now