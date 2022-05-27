The opening round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 27, at Fox Raceway in Pala in Pala, California.
Note: the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will be broadcasted on MAVTV and MAVTV Plus this summer, NOT on Peacock.
Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX10 for $10 USD off your Annual subscription (Valid until 5/29/22) OR discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22). Questions or concerns with your account? Email racehelp@mavtv.com.
Each week, a broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus. Action kicks off in the morning with live coverage of qualifying from California at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT for the opener. MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the first motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT (250 Class motos followed by the 450 Class). Then, MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT.
Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Jeremy McGrath and Rick Johnson will both serve as TV color commentators for Fox Raceway 1 National.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have a weekend off before the eighth round Mason Dixon GNCC at the Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, on June 4 and 5.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the ninth round MXGP of Spain on May 28 and 29. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
MAVTV
|Date
|Moto
|Time
|Network
|Other
|Saturday, May 28
|250 Moto 1
|4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
|MAVTV
|Live
|450 Moto 1
|5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT
|MAVTV
|Live
|250 Moto 2
|6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT
|MAVTV
|Live
|450 Moto 2
|7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
|MAVTV
|Live
MAVTV Plus
|Date
|Moto
|Time
|Network
|Other
|Saturday, May 28
|250 Moto 1
|4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
|MAVTV Plus
|Live
|450 Moto 1
|5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT
|MAVTV Plus
|Live
|250 Moto 2
|6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT
|MAVTV Plus
|Live
|450 Moto 2
|7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
|MAVTV Plus
|Live
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of SpainEMX125, WMX
Sunday, May 29
2021 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
450 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|531
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|458
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|446
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|358
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|342
|6
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|292
|7
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|240
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|240
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|232
250 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|497
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|491
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|381
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|364
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|340
|6
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|307
|7
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|256
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|252
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|236
|10
|
Dilan Schwartz
|Alpine, CA
|209
2022 Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|367
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|288
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|264
|4
|Jorge Prado
|260
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|234
|6
|Ruben Fernandez
|213
|7
|Brian Bogers
|205
|8
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|189
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|178
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|172
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|338
|2
|Tom Vialle
|332
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|245
|4
|Mikkel Haarup
|239
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|233
|6
|Kay De Wolf
|211
|7
|Andrea Adamo
|198
|8
|Isak Gifting
|193
|9
|Stephen Rubini
|175
|10
|Mattia Guadagnini
|172
Other Links
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Fox Raceway 1 National
Fox Raceway 1 National Race Center
Fox Raceway 1 National Injury Report
450 Class Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
Avignon
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|
Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Updated
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 450
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|KAW KX450SR
|21
|Jason Anderson
Edgewood, NM
|Edgewood, NM
|KAW KX450SR
|23
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|26
|Alex Martin
|Updated
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ450F
|28
|Christian Craig
Temecula, CA
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ450F
250 Class Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|29
|Michael Mosiman
|Updated
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|31
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Updated
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|33
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|Kawasaki KX250F
|36
|Max Vohland
|Updated
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|38
|Joshua Varize
Perris, CA
|Perris, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|40
|
Dilan Schwartz
Alpine, CA
|Alpine, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Spain
Other Info
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Fox Raceway at Pala
12799 CA-76
Pala, CA 92059
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Fox Raceway 1 National.
Track Map
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
FIM Motocross World Championship
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Fox Raceway 1 National Race Day Schedule | Saturday, May 28, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Pala, California.
Main image by Spencer Owens