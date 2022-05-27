The opening round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 27, at Fox Raceway in Pala in Pala, California.

Note: the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will be broadcasted on MAVTV and MAVTV Plus this summer, NOT on Peacock.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX10 for $10 USD off your Annual subscription (Valid until 5/29/22) OR discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22). Questions or concerns with your account? Email racehelp@mavtv.com.

Each week, a broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus. Action kicks off in the morning with live coverage of qualifying from California at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT for the opener. MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the first motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT (250 Class motos followed by the 450 Class). Then, MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Jeremy McGrath and Rick Johnson will both serve as TV color commentators for Fox Raceway 1 National.