How to Watch: Fox Raceway 1 and MXGP of Spain

How to Watch Fox Raceway 1 and MXGP of Spain

May 27, 2022 2:25pm
by:

The opening round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 27, at Fox Raceway in Pala in Pala, California.

Note: the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will be broadcasted on MAVTV and MAVTV Plus this summer, NOT on Peacock. 

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX10 for $10 USD off your Annual subscription (Valid until 5/29/22) OR discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22). Questions or concerns with your account? Email .

Each week, a broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV Plus. Action kicks off in the morning with live coverage of qualifying from California at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT for the opener. MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the first motos beginning at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT (250 Class motos followed by the 450 Class). Then, MAVTV and MAVTV Plus will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 6 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Jeremy McGrath and Rick Johnson will both serve as TV color commentators for Fox Raceway 1 National.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have a weekend off before the eighth round Mason Dixon GNCC at the Mathews Farm in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, on June 4 and 5.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the ninth round MXGP of Spain on May 28 and 29. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

MAVTV

DateMoto Time NetworkOther
Saturday, May 28250 Moto 14 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDTMAVTVLive
450 Moto 15 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDTMAVTVLive
250 Moto 26 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDTMAVTVLive
450 Moto 27 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDTMAVTVLive

MAVTV Plus

DateMoto Time NetworkOther
Saturday, May 28250 Moto 14 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDTMAVTV PlusLive
450 Moto 15 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDTMAVTV PlusLive
250 Moto 26 p.m. EDT/3 p.m. PDTMAVTV PlusLive
450 Moto 27 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDTMAVTV PlusLive

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP TV Schedule

2021 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis
Avignon France531
2Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States458
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany446
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States358
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States342
6Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States292
7Marvin Musquin La Reole France240
8Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States240
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States239
10Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States232
Full Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2021

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia497
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States491
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia381
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States364
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan340
6Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States307
7Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States256
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States252
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States236
10Dilan Schwartz
Alpine, CA United States209
Full Standings

2022 Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia367
2Maxime Renaux France288
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland264
4Jorge Prado Spain260
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands234
6Ruben Fernandez Spain213
7Brian Bogers Netherlands205
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium189
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa178
10Pauls Jonass Latvia172
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium338
2Tom Vialle France332
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany245
4Mikkel Haarup Denmark239
5Kevin Horgmo Norway233
6Kay De Wolf Netherlands211
7Andrea Adamo Italy198
8Isak Gifting Sweden193
9Stephen Rubini France175
10Mattia Guadagnini Italy172
Full Standings

Other Links

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

Fox Raceway 1 National

Fox Raceway 1 National Race Center

Fox Raceway 1 National Injury Report

450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 450 Entry List

May 28, 2022
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis
Updated Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
3Eli Tomac
Updated Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Updated Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 450
17Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States KAW KX450SR
21Jason Anderson Updated Edgewood, NM United States KAW KX450SR
23Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
26Alex Martin Updated Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ450F
28Christian Craig Updated Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ450F
Complete Entry List

250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Fox Raceway 1 - 250 Entry List

May 28, 2022
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
29Michael Mosiman Updated Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
31Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
32Justin Cooper Updated Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
33Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250F
36Max Vohland Updated Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
38Joshua Varize Updated Perris, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
40Dilan Schwartz
Updated Alpine, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
Complete Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Spain

MXGP of Spain Race Center

MXGP of Spain Timetable

MXGP of Spain MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Spain MX2 Entry List

Other Info

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Fox Raceway at Pala
12799 CA-76
Pala, CA 92059

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT

Tickets

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Fox Raceway 1 National.

Track Map

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2022 Fox Raceway 1 National fan map
2022 Fox Raceway 1 National fan map MX Sports

FIM Motocross World Championship

2022 MXGP of Spain track map
2022 MXGP of Spain track map MXGP

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Fox Raceway 1 National Race Day Schedule | Saturday, May 28, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Pala, California.

2022 Fox Raceway 1 National weekend schedule
2022 Fox Raceway 1 National weekend schedule MX Sports

Main image by Spencer Owens

