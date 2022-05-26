The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Unfortunately, many riders will already be sidelined before the gates even drop as riders continue to nurse some injuries sustained during supercross. Here's the low down on who will be racing on Saturday and who still needs some recovery time.

450 class

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out with a knee injury and is unlikely to return for any rounds of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | In

Comment: Ferrandis is back and ready to defend his championship after jamming his wrist roughly two months ago during supercross.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti’s is out for the weekend with a broken ulna in his arm, but should be back at some point this summer.

Aaron Plessinger – Arm | In

Comment: Plessinger will make his return to racing this weekend after breaking his arm during supercross.