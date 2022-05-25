Jeremy McGrath and Rick Johnson to Serve as TV Color Commentators for Fox Raceway 1 National
This year for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship TV broadcast, there are several big changes. First off, the motos will be broadcast live on MAVTV or streamed on MAVTV Plus. [Note, check out the following codes for a discount: New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX10 for $10 USD off your Annual subscription (Valid until 5/29/22) OR discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC.]
The second big change will be the TV broadcast crew. Racer X’s own Jason Weigandt will continue to serve as the play-by-play host, but he will be joined by former champions throughout the summer, who will serve as the color commentators, as stated in a press release by MX Sports last week.
So, for the opening round Fox Raceway 1 National this weekend, Weigandt will be joined in the TV broadcast booth by 1995 250 Class Champion Jeremy McGrath and three-time 250 Class Champion (1984, 1986, and 1987) Rick Johnson. Also, former pro racer and now Fly Racing sales manager, Jason Thomas will serve as the pit reporter this summer.
Opening the series in a BIG way with 2️⃣ legends in the booth 🎙 Jeremy McGrath and Ricky Johnson join @JasonWeigandt for Fox Raceway I 👏— Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) May 25, 2022
Watch LIVE on @MAVTV Plus 📺 #ProMotocross
📲: https://t.co/BYZuQomk9npic.twitter.com/Bht7tUgAeE
Check out the broadcast schedule for the season opener below and click here to check out the full Pro Motocross broadcast schedule.
- Motocross
Fox Raceway 1Saturday, May 28
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveMay 28 - 4:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveMay 28 - 5:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveMay 28 - 6:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveMay 28 - 7:00 PM
Main images by Octopi Media and Align Media