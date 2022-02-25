The opening round of the 2022 FIM World Motocross Championship is upon us this weekend in Great Britain. After high winds postponed the opening round last weekend, it looks like we’re all set to go this weekend to kick off the 2022 campaign.

With a lot of moving parts in the offseason among all of the teams and their respective riders, we felt it best to offer a final refresher before the season opener on who went where and what each team looks like for both MXGP and MX2 in 2022.

MXGP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

The reigning MXGP World Champion was weeks away from rolling to the opening round with a big #1 on his bike (which hasn’t been done in the premier class since it became MX1/MXGP). However, Herlings crashed at a photoshoot for the Red Bull KTM team intro and broke his heel in the process. He quickly had surgery to repair the damage but Herlings himself has recently stated that he cannot even put pressure on his heel for six more weeks which puts him off the bike until at least the fifth round in Italy. No definitive plan has been made on when Herlings may return to racing action.

In place of Herlings, KTM just announced former factory Kawasaki rider Mathys Boisrame as his replacement. Boisrame had been part of a long holdout by Kawasaki for the second spot that eventually went to Ben Watson in December. As such, Boisrame had no plan for MXGP in 2022 set in stone. After testing the KTM bike the last few weeks, he’s been called in as KTM’s lone MXGP rider for the first two rounds.