MAVTV and MAVTV Plus Streaming is 2022 Home for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

The following press release from MX Sports Pro Racing (a sister company of Racer X) gives the full details on the TV and internet broadcast package for the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. In a glance, you need to know this: MAVTV will take over the airing of all four motos live every weekend, with the exception of NBC providing live network coverage of three 450 races (Thunder Valley, Southwick, RedBud).

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV Plus. New subscribers to MAVTV Plus have the choice of two plans for the most dynamic live and on-demand motorsports streaming service available - yearly ($99) or monthly ($6.99) - with an exclusive $10 discount now available for Pro Motocross fans using the code PROMX10.

Here's the full press release with all the info.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 11, 2022) – Mere weeks away from the first gate drop of the series’ landmark 50th anniversary, MX Sports Pro Racing has introduced a historic milestone for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, by detailing a comprehensive live broadcast schedule for the upcoming season. For the first time ever, every moto from every round across both the 450 Class and 250 Class will be showcased live domestically via telecasts on MAVTV Motorsports Network and NBC TV Network. Additionally, the subscription-based MAVTV Plus streaming platform will broaden the reach of American motocross and bring the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing to an eager international audience, featuring live and on-demand coverage of all 48 motos from the 2022 season with access in more than 22 countries via smart TV’s, streaming players, and any mobile device.

“The anticipation surrounding the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is at an all-time high following the recent announcements that Antonio Cairoli will make his long-awaited debut here in the states and Ryan Dungey will make a surprise return to the starting gate, not to mention the buzz around our international champions in Dylan Ferrandis and Jett Lawrence, along with a return to form for riders like Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson,” exclaimed Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Now, we have the most accessible and comprehensive broadcast package in history to complement the excitement on the racetrack with top-to-bottom live coverage that will allow our fans, most everywhere across the globe, to watch the action unfold.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work and patience to bring our U.S.-based fans the coverage they deserve, but the time has come. We’re beyond excited to know that Ferrandis supporters in France will be able to watch their countryman chase history to become the first multi-time French champion, and the same can be said for everyone down in Australia who want to be a part of the next chapter of Lawrence’s superstar trajectory on the sport’s biggest stage. In addition to that, we’re honored to welcome the passionate enthusiasts in Italy, who are particularly savvy motorcycle racing viewers, as they cheer on Cairoli’s American journey and the extension of his iconic career.”