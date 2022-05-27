This is all very exciting. It’s always very exciting at the start of any season because we come in with #deepfield and ten guys can win and all that. We do have that again in 2022, but here’s what makes it this much better. We have two completely-impossible-to-predict wild cards in Ryan Dungey and Antonio Cairoli. There’s absolutely no way to know how these guys are going to do. We haven’t seen Dungey race in ages, we haven’t seen either of them in supercross, we haven’t seen Cairoli race any of these races ever before. They could be good, they could be bad, they could be somewhere in between, but the only thing we know is that there’s no definite way to know how they will do. That takes the usual preseason unpredictability to another level.

It just adds to the usual kind of pre-season hype. We could be satisfied, alone, on Dylan Ferrandis versus Eli Tomac. Two titans, two outdoor warriors, two guys who can go absolutely two the wall at the end of a 30-plus two moto. Ferrandis was no doubt the best rider in 2021, but this potential season-long battle has me thinking of a moto at RedBud last year, when Ferrandis brought in his usual Danger Zone late race charge, and Tomac, no scrub, wasn’t going to lay down. They put in the fastest laps of the moto on the final laps. It was an awesome battle of wills. Can we get a bunch of those this summer? Well, now they’re teammates. Supercross would indicate that whatever funk Tomac was in for a lot of 2021 is no longer the case in 2022. In fact, Eli said this week in a press conference that he felt his new Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F actually got up to speed outdoors even more quickly than he did in supercross. Did you know that, when Tomac first swung a leg over that back last fall, he was supposed to do a few weeks of outdoor riding and testing, but after just a few days he said he felt like it was already a bike he could win on, so he just moved to supercross?

There is the lingering story of Eli’s knee injury from supercross, which he estimates is about 90 percent now. Also, Eli is 29, and while he proved in supercross age is just a number, you have to always leave open the possibility that winning both titles in a 29-race grind is just too much to ask. Especially against guys like Ferrandis, who are coming in fresh. There was a time in this sport when winning both titles in the same year was common. We haven’t seen it since 2015 (Dungey, coincidentally).