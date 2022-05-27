Although he is sidelined for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, our man “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti is recovering well from his broken arm suffered during Monster Energy AMA Supercross. “Filthy” has a cast on his left wrist but he is hoping to return to racing several rounds into the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Nicoletti still answered some of your questions!

Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Dear Phil,

With the news of Ryan Dungey returning to the sport after six years away do you think a new wave of retired riders may step back in for a race here or there without a heavy conscience in regards to getting top results? As a fan I think it is amazing to see Dungey come back in any capacity, though I know he’d like to win, the fans just want to cheer him on. I feel fans and the athletes themselves are often robbed of a proper farewell due to the pressure of the sport! I hope that Dungey coming back as others have sporadically done in the past will give more flare to the sport! Thanks Phil, good luck this summer when you get back!

Nick Carter

Nick,

I’m a big fan of Dungey coming back. Even though I personally think he’s a bit insane to do so. For him to still have that feeling in his gut to come back and truly empty the tank, is awesome. If he doesn’t get rid of the feeling that he has right now, then 10-15 years from now he will regret it, in my opinion. Even though he has NOTHING to prove. It’s just for himself and nobody else. As cliche and lame as it sounds, it’s like the Rocky movie. It ain’t about the money, it’s all about self-satisfaction. I respect it. Go get it mate!

As far as others coming outta retirement, I mean, Cole Seely is the only other guy I hear is wanting to do so. I can’t really say this Dungey thing will spark any sort of movement. I don’t think it does. Dungey wanting to do outdoors is definitely going against the grain for us older guys. I love the outdoors, but when you get older the grind hurts. So, I doubt you see guys coming out of retirement so this, especially at the level Dungey wants to do so. Dunge is just that gnarly!