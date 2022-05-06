The 17th and final round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place on Saturday, May 8, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. This will be a Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown as it will be the last round of the respective 250SX championships (ninth round of 250SX East Region and tenth round of 250SX West Region). This round will also be a KTM Juniors round and the championship round for the 250SX Futures program. This will be the tenth AMA Supercross event at Rice-Eccles Stadium since May 2020.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the final round main program beginning at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT with a pre-show. Then, the heat races will begin at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT. NBC will have a next-day re-air at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

The sixth round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this weekend in Crawfordsville, Indiana, at Ironman Raceway. The Hoosier GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the seventh round MXGP of Italy on May 7 and 8. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross