Eli Tomac will not be competing in this weekend’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross final round, which will make this race the first supercross he has missed since 2018’s round two in Houston, and just the second round he has missed since the start of his second 450SX season in 2015.

But we’re not here to talk about durability, we’re here to square Eli’s latest title in the history books and see exactly where he stands. Numbers don’t always tell the whole story of an athlete’s career, but no doubt this 2022 campaign has boosted Eli’s profile in time overall.

First, the number you have heard a lot: seven wins this year has taken Eli into a tie with Chad Reed for fourth on the all-time SX wins list (44 wins). Jeremy McGrath of course lays way ahead at 72, but Ricky Carmichael (48) and James Stewart (50) are potentially within striking distance for Eli. Racing is fickle, though, because when Eli won five-straight at mid-season it looked like overtaking Reed was inevitable. They will go all the way into next season still tied.

Yes, there will be a next season. Tomac said he is currently working on his deal for 2023 with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.

Okay, on to the biggest stat, regarding championships. Eli Tomac is the eighth rider in history to get two (or more) premier class SX and MX titles.

Yup, only seven other riders in history won multiple titles in the premier class indoors and outdoors. Who are they? Well, they’re legends and Eli just joined them.

Riders with at least two SX AND MX premier class titles

Ricky Carmichael: This one is obvious, as RC has the most titles of anyone. In the 250 two-stroke/450 four-stroke divisions, Carmichael holds five AMA Supercross Championships and seven AMA Motocross Championships. That’s 12 in total.

Rick Johnson: RJ is tied for second with seven titles on bigger bikes, which includes two AMA Supercross Championships. RJ also has three 250cc National Motocross Championships, but the big kicker is that they also raced 500s in RJ’s day, and he won two titles in that division as well.