The List: 450SX Team Guide

Now that the new year is here, the Anaheim 1 Supercross is only a few days away. Here is a complete list of the 450SX team rosters for 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, including notes on each rider and their 2022 numbers. There are eight total riders that have won at least one 450SX main event in their career, as we have noted that as well.

Red Bull KTM

The Red Bull KTM team will have a three-rider roster as returning riders Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin will be joined by Aaron Plessinger. The team goes into 2022 with an all-new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition.

2021 450SX main event wins: 8

Total career 450SX main event wins: 19

Notes: After claiming his second 450SX title in his third year with the team, Webb will enter 2022 as #1 on the new orange machine. Webb is entering his sixth season in the 450SX class.

Notes: After racing Yamahas since his amateur days, and through his pro debut in 2015, Plessinger signed with the KTM team during the off-season. The Ohio native will make his KTM debut at the opener as he heads into his fourth year in the premier class.

2021 450SX main event wins: 1

Total career 450SX main event wins: 9

Notes: Musquin has raced for the KTM team his entire 450SX career, and signed a supercross-only contract for 2022, marking another year with the Austrian team. The 2022 season will be the newly 32-year-old’s seventh full season in the premier class.