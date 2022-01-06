The List: 450SX Team Guide

Now that the new year is here, the Anaheim 1 Supercross is only a few days away. Here is a complete list of the 450SX team rosters for 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, including notes on each rider and their 2022 numbers. There are eight total riders that have won at least one 450SX main event in their career, as we have noted that as well.
Red Bull KTM
The Red Bull KTM team will have a three-rider roster as returning riders Cooper Webb and Marvin Musquin will be joined by Aaron Plessinger. The team goes into 2022 with an all-new KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition.
#1/2 Cooper Webb
2021 450SX main event wins: 8
Total career 450SX main event wins: 19
Notes: After claiming his second 450SX title in his third year with the team, Webb will enter 2022 as #1 on the new orange machine. Webb is entering his sixth season in the 450SX class.
#7 Aaron Plessinger
Notes: After racing Yamahas since his amateur days, and through his pro debut in 2015, Plessinger signed with the KTM team during the off-season. The Ohio native will make his KTM debut at the opener as he heads into his fourth year in the premier class.
#25 Marvin Musquin
2021 450SX main event wins: 1
Total career 450SX main event wins: 9
Notes: Musquin has raced for the KTM team his entire 450SX career, and signed a supercross-only contract for 2022, marking another year with the Austrian team. The 2022 season will be the newly 32-year-old’s seventh full season in the premier class.
Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha
On top of the six riders on the 250 team, the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team also will also have a two-rider 450SX roster with returning Dylan Ferrandis and new signee Eli Tomac.
#3 Eli Tomac
2021 450SX main event wins: 3
Total career 450SX main event wins: 37
Notes: After six years with Monster Energy Kawasaki, the 2020 450SX Champion joined the Yamaha squad in October 2020 and will debut on the YZ450F at the 2022 season opener. The Colorado native will enter his ninth full season in the 450SX class in 2022.
#14 Dylan Ferrandis
Notes: Ferrandis has raced with the Star Racing Yamaha team since he came to the U.S. to compete prior to the start of 2017. After finishing seventh in the 2021 450SX standings with one podium and four total top-fives, Ferrandis claimed the Lucas Oil 450 Class Pro Motocross Championship in the summer of 2021. He enters his sophomore 450SX season in 2022.
Monster Energy Kawasaki
The Kawasaki squad is locked in with Adam Cianciarulo returning and Jason Anderson joining the team.
#9 Adam Cianciarulo
Notes: In 2021, Cianciarulo suffered a broken collarbone at the Orlando 2 Supercross that ended his season after eight main events. Despite a shoulder injury suffered mid-December, the long-time Kawasaki rider will return to the team for his third 450SX season as he searches for his maiden premier class supercross main event win.
#21 Jason Anderson
2021 450SX main event wins: 0
Total career 450SX main event wins: 7
Notes: After racing for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team for his entire 450 career, the 2018 450SX Champion will make his Team Green debut at Anaheim 1. Anderson finished eighth in the standings last season.
Honda HRC
The Honda HRC team will have both its riders from 2021 back for 2022: Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen. The duo returns for a second season on the new generation CRF450R.
#23 Chase Sexton
Notes: Sexton made his debut in the 450SX class in 2021, finishing 12th in the standings. The #23 enters his sophomore year looking for his maiden premier class main event win.
#94 Ken Roczen
2021 450SX main event wins: 4
Total career 450SX main event wins: 19
Notes: Roczen joined the Honda HRC team prior to the start of the 2017 season and is back for another year with the team. The German native finished second in the standings last year.
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas
GasGas will have Justin Barcia return for the second year of his two-year contract, but the New York native has already re-signed with the team through the 2023 season.
#51 Justin Barcia
2021 450SX main event wins: 1
Total career 450SX main event wins: 5
Notes: Barcia and GasGas made a splash in 2021 when the #51 won the season opening Houston 1 Supercross. Bam Bam is back for his second year on the team, and he signed a new deal at the 2022 team intro that will see him on the team through the 2023 season. Barcia finished fourth in the 2021 450SX standings, tying his career best from 2013.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna
The 2022 450 roster of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna will include Dean Wilson and newcomer Malcolm Stewart on an all-new Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition machine. Zach Osborne was set to ride for the team but has announced his retirement.
#15 Dean Wilson
Notes: Wilson debuted with the team in 2017 and has raced on a Husqvarna FC 450 ever since. The UK native finished 11th in the standings in 2021 and will return to the team for his eighth year in the 450SX class.
#27 Malcolm Stewart
Notes: After spending 2021 with the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team, Stewart signed a two-year deal with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna—which will include him racing both supercross and motocross. In 2021, Stewart earned his maiden 450SX podium and recorded a sixth in the 450SX standings, the best of his premier class seasons to date.
Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS
Joey Savatgy will return to the team for a second year. He’s joined by Shane McElrath (on SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda in ’21) and Max Anstie (formerly Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki) to complete a three-rider 450 roster.
#12 Shane McElrath
Notes: McElrath’s full-time 450SX debut was derailed by a back injury (only racing the two Orlando main events), but the North Carolina native is fully healthy and will take another crack at the premier class.
#17 Joey Savatgy
Notes: After racing for three teams in the first three years of his premier class career, Savatgy returns to the team Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS for a second season. The #17 finished tenth in the 2021 450SX standings.
#34 Max Anstie
Notes: After two seasons with the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team, Anstie will be on a Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS KTM 450 SX-F for his third 450SX season. The Brit finished 21st in the 450SX standings last year and, even without earning a career number, is ironically back as #34 for ‘22.
SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda
Team Manager Tony Alessi’s 2022 roster includes Justin Brayton (450SX), Mitchell Oldenburg (250SX and opposite 450SX rounds), and returning Vince Friese (250SX).
#10 Justin Brayton
2021 450SX main event wins: 0
Total career 450SX main event wins: 1
Notes: After spending 2021 with the Muc-Off Honda team but suffering several big get offs, Brayton will return to the team he won the 2018 Daytona Supercross with. Brayton referred to this as his final full, 17-round season. Brayton finished 17th in the 450SX standings in 2021.
#54 Mitchell Oldenburg (250SX and opposite 450 rounds)
Notes: Like Brayton, Oldenburg raced for Muc-Off Honda last year and makes the switch to the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team for ’22.
Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki
Adam Enticknap and Brandon Hartranft return to the team as Justin Bogle joins the squad to complete the three-rider roster.
#19 Justin Bogle
Notes: After spending several years with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team, Bogle is back on an RM-Z450 as he joins the Twisted Tea squad.
#41 Brandon Hartranft
Notes: Hartranft is back with the team for a second year as he enters his sophomore 450SX season. “The Brick” finished 25th in the 2021 450SX standings in eight main events.
#722 Adam Enticknap
Notes: Enticknap is back for is his fourth-consecutive season with the HEP Suzuki program.
Madd Parts/Double Eagle MX/Namura Technologies Kawasaki
Joan Cros and team owner Pauli are back with the team for another season as Florida State University graduate Josh Cartwright joins the team in ’22.
#282 Bubba Pauli
Notes: Pauli is back in his racer/manager position again for another year.
#519 Josh Cartwright
Notes: Cartwright missed a majority of 2021 due to a fractured ankle the month prior to the season’s start. He made one main event in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He moves from the PR-MX Kawasaki team but stays on familiar equipment.
#848 Joan Cros
Notes: The Spaniard is back with the team for a second season. He made two 450SX main events in 2021.
Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing
Benny Bloss (450SX) and Kaeden Amerine (250SX) were set to complete the roster but a December crash by Bloss resulted in injuries to his ankle and collarbone. Josh Hill has been brought in as a fill-in rider. Former racer Dakota Tedder has officially retired and stepped into the team manager role.
#73 Benny Bloss
Notes: Bloss was set to enter his fourth 450SX season before hitting hard in a practice crash. He is out indefinitely as he recovers, and Hill will serve as a fill-in.
#751 Josh Hill
2021 450SX main event wins: 0
Total career 450SX main event wins: 1
Notes: The 2008 Minneapolis Supercross main event winner will be on a KTM for the first time in his career.
Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha
The six-rider roster will field one rider (Alex Martin) in the 450SX class and five riders in the 250SX division.
#26 Alex Martin
Notes: Martin turned pro in 2008 but has never raced 450s full-time. After a year filled with injuries, A-Mart has committed to racing the full 29-race season on a Yamaha YZ450F.
SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda
The Maryland-based suspension shop made its debut in pro racing 2020 and is back for another year, although they announced a switch from Kawasaki to Honda. They will have returnee Alex Ray and newcomer Cade Clason full-time in the 450SX with Jeremy Hand, Luke Neese, and Jace Kessler in the 250SX East Region.
#78 Cade Clason
Notes: Clason moves from the PR-MX Pelletier Kawasaki team to the SGB squad.
#87 Alex Ray
Notes: Ray raced with the team in 2020 and 2021 and will return to the team for a third year. The Tennessee native will race Monster Energy AMA Supercross but will serve as crew chief for Pro Motocross.
FXR/SKDA/JSR Motorsports
Justin Starling Racing Motorsports will have Starling himself as the solo rider this year.
#95 Justin Starling
Notes: Veteran Justin Starling finished 28th in 450SX last season and has decided to race all 17 premier class rounds.
Partzilla PRMX Racing Team
Justin Hill is returning to racing and will serve as the sole 450 rider for the PRMX squad in 2022 as Hunter Sayles, Justin Rodbell, Justin Thompson, and Brandon Ray race in the 250SX division.
#46 Justin Hill
Notes: After 2020, the younger Hill brother stepped away from racing. However, he is back for 2022. The #46 will enter his third full-time 450SX season.
Other Notable Free Agents and Privateers
#11 Kyle Chisholm
Notes: Chisholm is once again putting together a Team Chiz effort for 2021 on a Yamaha YZ450F. He finished 19th in the 2020 450SX standings.
Wait, that’s what I wrote in 2021, but literally nothing changed for this year! Chiz is again putting together his own program after finish 19th in 2021.
#57 Kevin Moranz
Notes: The Kansas native raced select 450SX rounds in 2021 but is set on racing a full 17-round 450SX season in 2022.
#61 Fredrik Noren
Notes: Noren put together a self-funded program in 2021, finishing 32nd in the standings.
#97 Jerry Robin
Notes: Robin has primarily been a 250SX rider in supercross but is expected to race select 450 rounds this season.
#200 Ryan Breece
Notes: After spending 2020 with the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team as a fill-in for injured Max Anstie, Breece missed all of 2021 due to a knee injury. The Idaho native is back and ready to race on a Westside Motorsports Yamaha YZ450F.