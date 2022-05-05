Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out for the finale.

450SX CLASS

Benny Bloss – COVID-19 | IN

Comment: Bloss missed last week due to COVID-19. He’ll be back this weekend.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the finale with a knee injury.

Joan Cros – Wrist | Out

Comment: Cros is out with a hurt thumb.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis will return to action for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.