Injury Report: Salt Lake City

Injury Report Salt Lake City

May 5, 2022 5:50pm
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out for the finale.

450SX CLASS

Benny Bloss – COVID-19 | IN

Comment: Bloss missed last week due to COVID-19. He’ll be back this weekend.

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the finale with a knee injury.

Joan Cros – Wrist | Out

Comment: Cros is out with a hurt thumb.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis will return to action for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: Martin is out with broken T6 and T7 vertebrae.

Henry Miller – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Miller injured his shoulder in Denver. He didn’t elaborate on the injury when we spoke with him earlier this week, simply stating, “We are out with a shoulder injury until further notice.”

Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out

Comment: Plessinger is back on the bike and will be ready to go for Pro Motocross.

Ken Roczen – Health | Out

Comment: Roczen missed the second half of supercross with ongoing health issues. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.

Ken Roczen's Honda CRF450R.
Ken Roczen's Honda CRF450R. Align Media

Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out

Comment: Savatgy is out for the supercross season with a torn ACL.

Eli Tomac – Knee | Out

Comment: Tomac raced the last few rounds hurt after tearing his MCL in Atlanta. He’ll sit out the finale after clinching the 450SX championship last week in Denver but will be on hand in Salt Lake City.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Dean Wilson hasn’t raced since sustaining serious injury in St. Louis, where his backside had a close encounter with a footpeg. He’s out for SLC.

250SX WEST REGION

Mitchell Falk – Back | Out

Comment: Falk is out with back and nerve issues.

Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen | Out

Comment: Hammaker has been out due to injuries to his back and spleen. He’s out for the finale.

Ty Masterpool – Wrist | Out

Comment: Masterpool will return to racing in Pro Motocross after hurting his wrist before supercross.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols is out of action due to two broken arms sustained at A1.

Unfortunately, Colt Nichols' 2022 supercross season ended in the first heat race of the year.
Unfortunately, Colt Nichols' 2022 supercross season ended in the first heat race of the year. Align Media

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out

Comment: Schwartz will miss SLC due sustaining a break at the top of his humerus earlier this season.

Richard Taylor – Arm | Out

Comment: Taylor is aiming for a return for the start of Lucas Oil Motocross.

Cole Thompson – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Thompson is out for supercross with a torn left labrum.

250SX EAST REGION

Justin Cooper – Foot | Out

Comment: Cooper is out for supercross with a broken foot.

Ryder Floyd – Foot | Out

Comment: Broken metatarsals have Floyd out for supercross.

Jace Kessler – Wrist | Out

Comment: A broken wrist, sustained in Arlington, will keep Kessler out of action this weekend.

Preston Kilroy – Femur, Pelvis | Out

Comment: Kilroy is out with a broken pelvis and femur.

Levi Kitchen – Leg, Knee | Out

Comment: Kitchen was out with a fractured tibia and broken kneecap, but he is riding again and will be ready to race for Pro Motocross.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Issues with Martin’s left labrum have him sitting on the sidelines for supercross.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

Comment: McAdoo should be ready for Pro Motocross after sustaining an AC separation in St. Louis.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti’s is slated for a return later in Pro Motocross after breaking his ulna in Atlanta.

Phil Nicoletti
Phil Nicoletti Align Media

Brock Papi – Collarbone | Out

Comment: Papi is out for supercross with a broken collarbone.

Kyle Peters – Hand, Ribs, Back | Out

Comment: Peters had a bad crash in St. Louis, breaking his hand, some ribs, and his C5 and C6 vertebrae in St. Louis. He’s out for SLC.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds should be back for Pro Motocross after breaking his wrist in Minneapolis.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Comment: A wrist injury will keep Robertson off the track this weekend.

Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee | Out

Comment: Schock is aiming for a return to racing in 2023 after sustaining a punctured lung, bruised shoulder, and torn ACL and MCL in Arlington.

Max Vohland – Thumb | Out

Comment: Vohland is out with a broken thumb suffered while practicing.

