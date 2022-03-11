The tenth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 12, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. This will be the fourth 250SX East Region round of the season and the first race at Ford Field since February 2019.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the tenth-round night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST, which is when the heat races will begin.

Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.

The third round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in Georgia at Aonia Pass MX. The General GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will resume with the third round at the MXGP of Patagonia - Argentina on March 20.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross