How to Watch: Detroit Supercross and The General GNCC

How to Watch Detroit Supercross and The General GNCC

March 11, 2022 2:45pm
by:

The tenth round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, March 12, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. This will be the fourth 250SX East Region round of the season and the first race at Ford Field since February 2019.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the tenth-round night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST, which is when the heat races will begin.

Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.

The third round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in Georgia at Aonia Pass MX. The General GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will resume with the third round at the MXGP of Patagonia - Argentina on March 20.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

FIM Motocross World Championship

GNCC TV Schedule

2022 Championship standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States203
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States185
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States170
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States164
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States163
Full Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia73
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States68
3Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States52
4Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil50
5Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States47
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States148
2Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States120
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia119
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States99
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan87
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States60
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States42
3Josep Garcia Spain37
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States33
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States30
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States60
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia41
3Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States37
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States34
5Ruy Barbosa Chile33
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States55
2Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States46
3Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States40
4Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States33
5Brenden J Poling Grafton, WV United States30
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand60
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States46
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia46
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada36
5Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States31
Full Standings

2022 Racer X Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows

Episode 1 | Webb, Tomac, Roczen

Episode 2 | Ferrandis, Sexton, Cianciarulo, Plessinger

Episode 3 | Musquin, Barcia, Stewart, Anderson, Wilson

Episode 4 | The Round Up

Episode 5 | 250 Class

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

2022 250SX East Region Team Guide

Detroit Supercross

Detroit Supercross Race Center

Detroit Supercross Injury Report

Detroit Supercross 450SX Entry List

Detroit Supercross 250SX East Entry List

Detroit Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List

Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

The General GNCC

The General GNCC Race Center

The General GNCC Starting Rows

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Ford Field
2000 Brush St
Detroit, MI 48226

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Main Event — 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Grand National Cross Country Series

Aonia Pass MX
3030 Thomson Rd
Washington, GA 30673

Pro Quads — Saturday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes — Sunday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Detroit Supercross.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Ticket information for The General GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2022 Detroit Supercross layout.
The 2022 Detroit Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE

FIM Motocross World Championship

2022 The General GNCC track layout.
2022 The General GNCC track layout. GNCC

Animated Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Detroit Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, March 12, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Detroit, Michigan.

2022 Detroit Supercross race day schedule
2022 Detroit Supercross race day schedule AMA

Grand National Cross Country Series

The General GNCC | Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Washington, Georgia.

Friday, March 11, 2022

9:00amGates Open
2:00pm – 4:00pmPre-Registration Check-in Only
4:00pm – 7:00pmATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
12:00amGate Close

Saturday, March 12, 2022

6:00 a.m.Gates Open
7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m.50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m.50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m.Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m.Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m.Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Bike Registration - all classes
5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Fuel Ministries Pit Bike Challenge
5:30 p.m.ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.Yamaha Racing Supercross Watch Party
12:00 a.m.Gates Close

Sunday, March 13, 2022

6:00 a.m.Gates Open
7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
8:05 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

