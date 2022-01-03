Carson Brown Joins AEO Powersports KTM Racing as Fill-In Rider

Earlier this month, AEO Powersports KTM Racing announced a three-rider roster for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Ty Masterpool, Derek Kelley, and Austin Black. The team was set to compete with all three racers in the 250SX West Region, however, Black suffered an injury and is expected to miss all of supercross.

Black was set to make his supercross debut this year. Following the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch where he finished fourth overall in the 250 Pro Sport (2-7-3 moto finishes) and 12th overall in the Open Pro Sport (12-11-14 moto finishes), Black turned pro for the final two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Oregon native finished 19th overall at the Fox Raceway 2 National and 17th overall at the Hangtown Motocross Classic aboard a GasGas MC 250F and was preparing for his rookie supercross season with the AEO squad. Details of his injury were not announced.