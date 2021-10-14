Results Archive
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Jace Kessler Signs with SGB Racing Honda

October 14, 2021 10:05am | by:
Just days after the SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda team announced a switch to Hondas and confirmed its first two riders (Alex Ray and Cade Clason), a third rider has been announced: Jace Kessler. Kessler raced one round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2020 (Ironman National) before the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He remained in the amateur rankings after finishing 17th (250 Pro Sport) and 33rd (Open Pro Sport) overall at the event last year.

This year, Kessler competed in seven total rounds of Pro Motocross: three in the 250 Class before Loretta Lynn’s and four in the 450 Class afterwards. Kessler finished 17-4-3 for seventh overall in the Open Pro Sport class and 21-8-10 for 11th overall in 250 Pro Sport aboard a Yamaha.

At the final four rounds of Pro Motocross this season, Kessler came out strong jumping into the mix. Right off of racing Loretta Lynn’s Kessler jumped into the 450 Class at the Unadilla National and ran inside the top ten early in both motos. In those final four premier class events, he eventually finished three motos in the top 15 (two 13th-place finishes were a season-best) and had a career-best 17th overall at both the Unadilla National and Ironman National aboard his #800 Yamaha YZ450F. After finishing with 5 points in the 250 Class and 22 points in the 450 Class, the Michigan native will be national #92 for 2022. 

According to SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda, Kessler will compete in the 250SX Class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the 450 Class of Pro Motocross. Kessler reshared the SGB post to his Instagram story with the quote:

“Stoked on the opportunity with @sgbHonda let’s go!”

