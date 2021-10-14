Jace Kessler Signs with SGB Racing Honda

Just days after the SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda team announced a switch to Hondas and confirmed its first two riders (Alex Ray and Cade Clason), a third rider has been announced: Jace Kessler. Kessler raced one round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in 2020 (Ironman National) before the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. He remained in the amateur rankings after finishing 17th (250 Pro Sport) and 33rd (Open Pro Sport) overall at the event last year.

This year, Kessler competed in seven total rounds of Pro Motocross: three in the 250 Class before Loretta Lynn’s and four in the 450 Class afterwards. Kessler finished 17-4-3 for seventh overall in the Open Pro Sport class and 21-8-10 for 11th overall in 250 Pro Sport aboard a Yamaha.

At the final four rounds of Pro Motocross this season, Kessler came out strong jumping into the mix. Right off of racing Loretta Lynn’s Kessler jumped into the 450 Class at the Unadilla National and ran inside the top ten early in both motos. In those final four premier class events, he eventually finished three motos in the top 15 (two 13th-place finishes were a season-best) and had a career-best 17th overall at both the Unadilla National and Ironman National aboard his #800 Yamaha YZ450F. After finishing with 5 points in the 250 Class and 22 points in the 450 Class, the Michigan native will be national #92 for 2022.

According to SGB Racing Storm Lake Honda, Kessler will compete in the 250SX Class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the 450 Class of Pro Motocross. Kessler reshared the SGB post to his Instagram story with the quote: