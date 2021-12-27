Canadian Cole Thompson has announced several changes to his program for 2022. The long-time Red Bull KTM Canada rider announced after nine years with the team, he has decided “it’s time to look on and see what else is out there.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for everything they’ve done, all the success that we’ve achieved together,” he said in a video on Instagram. “I look forward to seeing what they have in the future with their new up and coming stars. I think they’re in great hands to have another stellar year. For me, it’s time to look on and see what else is out there. For me, I want to try to got back into having fun in the sport.”

“I’ve always said if I wasn’t making a living up in Canada, I would go back to the U.S. and start to race again,” he continued. “And for me, this is now my chance, my window of opportunity to see if I can once again do what I said I’ve always wanted to do, which was race supercross. I’m gonna take the opportunity that I have now parting from KTM, go out on my own, and see what we can do against the best in the world.”