Dylan Woodcock Provides Update After Houston 3 Crash

During the first 250SX heat race on Saturday night at the third round Houston 3 Supercross, privateer Dylan Woodcock had a big get-off in the whoops. Woodcock's back wheel swapped out before he was ejected off the bike and slammed down on the flat ground to the right of the whoops (as you can see in the video below). Woodcock was attended to by the Alpinestars medical crew immediately after the crash and was taken off the track on the medical cart.

The privateer from the UK took to social media to provide an update after his crash, including a video Pete Fox recorded from the TV broadcast.