Dylan Woodcock Provides Update After Houston 3 Crash
During the first 250SX heat race on Saturday night at the third round Houston 3 Supercross, privateer Dylan Woodcock had a big get-off in the whoops. Woodcock's back wheel swapped out before he was ejected off the bike and slammed down on the flat ground to the right of the whoops (as you can see in the video below). Woodcock was attended to by the Alpinestars medical crew immediately after the crash and was taken off the track on the medical cart.
The privateer from the UK took to social media to provide an update after his crash, including a video Pete Fox recorded from the TV broadcast.
“Gutted I’m writing this post, My rear end skipped out and I tried to keep it wide open but ended up landing on my bum from being 5th gear in the whoops to a dead stop. I have had a lot of pain in my back and numbness in my legs and feet pretty scary right now but I’m still smiling and taking the positives from this all in the hospital.
Thanks for all the messages and everyone for the Support I’m sure I’ll bounce back better then ever🇬🇧📸 @foxpetefox”
On Monday morning, Woodcock posted the following update, with a video of him walking around a hospital with the help of a walker.
“Little update- the feeling in my legs is slowly starting to come back I took my first steps today they maybe little but it felt amazing. Still struggling with feeling in my feet and my back is broken but it Could be worse. Smiling from ear to ear so it’s all positive. 🕺”
After competing in the EMX250 class of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Europe, Woodcock finished 22nd and 19th, respectively, in his first two AMA Supercross main events prior to his crash. We will continue to provide updates on Woodcock throughout his recovery.