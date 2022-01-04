Racer X has learned that 2021 Western Regional AMA 250 Supercross Champion Justin Cooper suffered a broken foot this week, which will not only prevent him from lining up to defend his #1W this Saturday in Anaheim, but also might push him out of supercross for the '22 season completely. It's difficult to get a complete timetable on the injury, but sources say it would be unlikely that Cooper would be ready to go even for the Eastern opener, which begins February 19 in Minneapolis.

The AMA rulebook indicates Cooper would only have one final year of 250 eligibility to defend his title, and then he would have to move to the 450 class. However, we're not sure how the rules would work if he doesn't get to line up for any races at all this year.

Interestingly enough, Cooper's Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing team has entered Colt Nichols into this weekend's Anaheim 1 opener for the West. Nichols is the defending 250SX Eastern Champion.