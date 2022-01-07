The Returning Champ
When Cooper Webb was on a 250 he was as confident and fast as he was red-blooded. He was going to the front no matter what, and the competition opposed him at their own risk. But when he jumped to the 450 Class that fiery version of Webb seemed to vanish as he struggled in his initial foray in the premier ranks. We’ve seen the return of the second Beast from the East in recent years, however, and he’s now armed with incredible race craft and finishing strength. He’s also departed his former training facility, Baker’s Factory. Will that off-season move affect his performance this Saturday, or will the most potent version of Webb we’ve ever seen roll to the gate? –Aaron Hansel
The National Champ
By his own admission, Dylan Ferrandis didn’t expect to accomplish everything he already has when he decided to come race in America back in 2017. Yet, five years later, here his is with two 250SX Championships and a 250 and 450 National Motocross championship decorating his trophy room. The only thing missing is a 450SX title. Judging strictly from his performance last year, when he had some struggles and only landed on the podium once, a premier supercross title seems unlikely. Then again, nobody expected him to be nearly as dominant as he was last summer during his romp through the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He has yet to win a 450SX race, let alone lead the championship, but at this point betting against him seems unwise. –Hansel
The Former Champ
The biggest news, and worst kept secret, of 2021 was the departure of Eli Tomac from Monster Energy Kawasaki and subsequent move to Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha. Tomac has been a hot knife through butter in the past and the Star team is a total powerhouse right now. Seems like a good match, right? Perhaps, but we just don’t know yet. What is certain is an overwhelming number of eyes will be glued to the #3 this Saturday as Tomac races a Yamaha for the first time in his professional career. –Hansel
The Opening Round Champ
Whatever it is about the season opener, it suits Justin Barcia extremely well. The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull GasGas rider has won the last three in a row! He won 2019 and 2020 on a Yamaha, and last year he got it done on his GasGas at the opening round in Houston not long after the staged video of him “winning” A1 “2021” was released. Well, now he’s got a chance to make it four-in-a-row, and actually put his GasGas on the top step of the podium in Anaheim for real. Will he get it done? –Hansel
The Disappearing Champ
As much fun as it is to bench race about who’s going to come out swinging at the opening round, or what kind of dogfights we might see down the stretch, the reality of the matter is that this season is going to go sour at some point for plenty of riders, and there’s a good chance it’ll happen at A1. We’re not even necessarily referencing an injury either—a contender could have some bad luck or a mechanical problem that ends with a DNF, putting them in big points disadvantage right off the bat. As good as things are going to go for someone on Saturday night, they’re going to go equally as bad for someone else. Who will it be? –Hansel
AC Watch for AC
Adam Cianciarulo desperately wants to shed his rep for going fast but getting hurt, but unfortunately this off-season was beset by a recent shoulder injury. The good news is that AC separations (where the collarbone comes disconnected from the shoulder) aren’t as bad as they sound. A shoulder dislocation, which Adam dealt with earlier in his career, would be much worse. Adam rode press day today and didn’t look aggressive but he was able to log laps. How much can he salvage on Saturday after taking a few weeks off of riding? - Jason Weigandt
Teammate Rematch
Lots of talent in 250SX West this year, so we’ll surely get a bunch of people mad by not mentioning all the names in this column. However we know of two riders almost certain to fight at the front, because they did the exact same thing last year. Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing teammates Colt Nichols and Christian Craig dueled for last year’s 250SX East Title and are placed in the same coast again this year. Nichols has revamped his program (now working with David Vuillemin) to try to get even better in ‘22, but Craig has also spoken of picking up his game. Specifically, he says when the tracks broke down last year, that’s when Nichols found his stride. Craig has worked to get better when the track gets rougher. Will it come down to a teammate battle again this year? – Weigandt
New Faces and Places
Nothing spices up the opener more than watching riders on new colors, and we’ve got some good changes to check out this year. We’ve already mentioned the big Tomac-to-Yamaha play. You’ve also got Jason Anderson on Monster Energy Kawasaki, Malcolm Stewart on Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and Aaron Plessinger on Red Bull KTM, plus Shane McElrath and Max Anstie switching to Rocky Mountain ATV/MC WPS KTMs. Will anyone make a serious step forward now that they’ve made a serious step to a new brand? – Weigandt
Swimming in the Deep End
We always go with #deepfield at the opener. That makes just making the main event pretty darned tough. So how many privateers can make the big show? There’s usually an unexpected name that gets in, and people love to bring up riders like Tevin Tapia making the grade against a stacked field a few years ago. As for this year’s bubble riders, there are tons, from SGB Stormlake Honda teammates Alex Ray and Cade Clason, to Josh Hill jumping on a Monster Energy/Team Tedder KTM to replace the injured Benny Bloss, Kyle Chisholm going Chizzing like always, veterans like Justin Starling and Fred Noren, super starter Kevin Moranz, Mitch Oldenburg (scheduled to race 250SX East) on a 450…again, we’ll get someone mad by not mentioning the name here. That’s what makes the bubble battles at the opener especially intense! – Weigandt
Bike Set Up
Someone is gonna crush it at Anaheim, and many more will not. There’s still only three spots on the podium and one winner in each class. Everyone is guessing on bike set ups, ultimately, and some will guess wrong. Last time at Anaheim, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen struggled big time, made bike changes before round two and then looked like totally different riders in one week. That’s the thing to keep an eye on here, who does well, who struggles, and, most importantly, who has problems that can be fixed quickly. Anaheim doesn’t have to set the tone, but it can. - Weigandt