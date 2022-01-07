The Returning Champ

When Cooper Webb was on a 250 he was as confident and fast as he was red-blooded. He was going to the front no matter what, and the competition opposed him at their own risk. But when he jumped to the 450 Class that fiery version of Webb seemed to vanish as he struggled in his initial foray in the premier ranks. We’ve seen the return of the second Beast from the East in recent years, however, and he’s now armed with incredible race craft and finishing strength. He’s also departed his former training facility, Baker’s Factory. Will that off-season move affect his performance this Saturday, or will the most potent version of Webb we’ve ever seen roll to the gate? –Aaron Hansel

The National Champ

By his own admission, Dylan Ferrandis didn’t expect to accomplish everything he already has when he decided to come race in America back in 2017. Yet, five years later, here his is with two 250SX Championships and a 250 and 450 National Motocross championship decorating his trophy room. The only thing missing is a 450SX title. Judging strictly from his performance last year, when he had some struggles and only landed on the podium once, a premier supercross title seems unlikely. Then again, nobody expected him to be nearly as dominant as he was last summer during his romp through the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He has yet to win a 450SX race, let alone lead the championship, but at this point betting against him seems unwise. –Hansel