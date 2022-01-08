Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the opening round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
MORNING REPORT
The wait is over, it's race day! The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicks off today in Anaheim, California, and how great it is to be back in these hallowed grounds for supercross. Southern California last hosted a supercross back in February of 2020 when Petco Park in San Diego, California held the sixth round of the championship nearly two years ago. The stadium is expected to be packed with fans tonight, but it will definitely be packed with tension all day long.
Riders in both the 250SX West and 450SX classes got a glimpse of the track yesterday during press day. There was an early morning session for local news that many privateers attended before the large group of expected contenders hit the track in the afternoon. Rain is not expected in the forecast today, but there could be a damp mist that permeates the air throughout the day. That same mist was abundant yesterday and the dirt stayed very moist throughout the day because of it. If all goes to plan with the weather, we should be in for a banner night at the races.
Cooper Webb enters tonight as defending Monster Energy Supercross champion for the second time in the last three years and will look to successfully defend this time against a similar cast of challengers. The winningest active rider, Eli Tomac, has moved to the Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing program and looks as fit and ready as ever to chase his second 450SX title. Last year's runner up Ken Roczen will enter his sixth season with Honda HRC in 2022 but heads into his second year aboard the current generation CRF450R. Perhaps a full year of testing and development on the bike will be enough to push Roczen to this title.
Of course, there's a long list of talent looking to break through. Justin Barcia is eyeing his fourth straight opening round victory this evening which would break the all-time record. Aaron Plessinger and Marvin Musquin will accompany Cooper Webb at KTM as they look to win races and contend whereas Chase Sexton returns as Ken Roczen's teammate at Honda HRC and has a lot of hype around him heading into his second year in the 450SX class. Monster Energy Kawasaki brings Adam Cianciarulo and 2018 450SX champion Jason Anderson to the line this year as both appear more hungry than ever to prove any doubters wrong. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna marches new rider Malcolm Stewart and veteran Dean Wilson to the line this year as both look to step up as team leaders. And of course, reigning 450 class Pro Motocross champion Dylan Ferrandis has a lot of momentum rolling into this year and a new teammate in Eli Tomac as an extra push to find success in 450 supercross.
The list goes on and on but the talking stops now. All that's left is to hit the track and see what happens. We'll be providing updates throughout the day as the first sets of practice are getting ready to hit the track momentarily. Be sure to keep up with the racing via Race Day Live and the TV schedule below.
FREE PRACTICE
Free practice kicked off the day in Anaheim with a little bit of an earlier start time as riders hit the track at 11:30. There are C groups in both the 250SX and 450SX classes as the field is larger for the opening round. So, the 250C guys were first on track and it was immediately clear that both sets of whoops were going to be factors. Particularly the set after the finish line jump has been built pretty tall and the C group struggled to get the flow going. The session was eventually topped by supercross debutant Kaeden Amerine.
When the A group found their way out there, it was no surprise to see SmarTop/BullFrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda rider Vince Friese grab the early lead in the first practice of the year. Quickly though, Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig hopped to the front of the group and right to the top of the time sheets. Craig didn’t ever appear to be going 100% at any point in the session, but he continued to lower his times to end up in the 56’s. Riders like Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Michael Mosiman was up near the top of the sheets as well as many other usual faces.
In the 450SX class, Eli Tomac looked to find his grove immediately aboard his new Yamaha and went to the top of the table early. Tomac looked particularly aggressive on his new machine and may come out swinging early to finally tick Anaheim 1 off his list of races to still win in his illustrious career.
Cooper Webb’s new KTM 450SX-F Factory Edition has had a lot of talk about the improvement that bike will have in the whoops. Webb and teammate Marvin Musquin were known to be some of the first riders to begin jumping through whoops as they deteriorated, but both appeared to attack these large whoops throughout the session. Based on the eye test, Webb looks better in the whoops.
Their new teammate Aaron Plessinger had a strange moment after the first set of whoops when he ended up on the backside of the berm after said whoops. Plessinger seemed perplexed as to what went wrong as he picked his bike up but was uninjured and continued on. Other highlights included Alex Ray losing a shroud and with his bike smoking, Jason Anderson and Chase Sexton exchanging pleasantries at one point, and Dean Wilson ending up down on the whoops with Brandon Hartranft.
In the end, a surprise leapt to the top of the board right near the end when Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Malcolm Stewart ended up P1. Stewart looked incredible in the whoops which has been true no matter what brand of bike he’s on and the story continues into 2022.
FIRST QUALIFYING SESSIONS
The first qualifying sessions of the day got underway and it was clear the whoops were going to be the focal point. The set after the finish line at now fully cupped out with a hard top that was unchanging and riders were clearly struggling. Several B and C group riders crashed throughout their respective sessions with Christopher Prebula taking a good hit to his arm.
By the time the A group went out, they were even more cupped out and AJE Motorsports/Motul GasGas rider Chris Blose was the first victim. Blose cartwheeled and had the bike land on top of his legs. He was then helped off the track without putting any pressure onto his right leg before being loaded up on the medical mule and hauled away. No word on his condition at this time.
Christian Craig appeared to have the whoops completely dialed as well as the rest of the track as he continues to not put a foot wrong in the first half of the day. Craig would once again top the sheets ahead of Mosiman but there was more of a gap between the two this time.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Christian Craig
|57.6760
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|58.3340
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|58.4070
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Colt Nichols
|59.1950
|Muskogee, OK
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|59.2880
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
In the 450SX class, the story was not much different. Riders like Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, and more found themselves on the ground courtesy of the whoops. Cianciarulo actually crashed in both sets of whoops and after nearly hitting the deck a third time in the big set of whoops, Cianciarulo pulled into the mechanics area and appeared flustered.
Eli Tomac once again set the early pace but there was a lot more competition for the top spot this time around. Ken Roczen leaped over Tomac as the now 450SX class veterans continue for their ninth year. But it was the fresh talent of Dylan Ferrandis and Chase Sexton that actually found their way to the top of the sheets by the end of the session.
Sexton was the only rider into the 57s as the track was clearly slowing down throughout the sessions. What remains to be seen after this is whether or not the whoops will be changed going forward given the attrition race. The final qualifying sessions are coming up soon.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|57.6410
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|58.0200
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|58.1860
|Mattstedt
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Eli Tomac
|58.2750
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|58.3810
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR