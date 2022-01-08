Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, for the opening round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

MORNING REPORT

The wait is over, it's race day! The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicks off today in Anaheim, California, and how great it is to be back in these hallowed grounds for supercross. Southern California last hosted a supercross back in February of 2020 when Petco Park in San Diego, California held the sixth round of the championship nearly two years ago. The stadium is expected to be packed with fans tonight, but it will definitely be packed with tension all day long.

Riders in both the 250SX West and 450SX classes got a glimpse of the track yesterday during press day. There was an early morning session for local news that many privateers attended before the large group of expected contenders hit the track in the afternoon. Rain is not expected in the forecast today, but there could be a damp mist that permeates the air throughout the day. That same mist was abundant yesterday and the dirt stayed very moist throughout the day because of it. If all goes to plan with the weather, we should be in for a banner night at the races.