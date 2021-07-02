Derek Drake Announces Rare Heart Condition, To Undergo Surgery

On Instagram, Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki’s Derek Drake has announced a rare heart condition. After struggling with his fitness since turning pro, Drake will undergo surgery in hopes of finding the conditioning that has eluded him in 30-minute motos. He has not announced a timetable to return.

After collecting the coveted AMA Nicky Hayden Horizon Award at Loretta Lynn's in 2018, Drake turned pro with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team at the opening round of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He finished 20th in 250 Class points of his first full season. The California native made his AMA Supercross debut with the team in 2020, finishing with a season-best seventh at the Oakland Supercross, but then had some lingering health issues near the end of the Pro Motocross season that impacted his physical strength. Drake signed with the Bar X/Chaparral/Ecstar Suzuki team for 2021 but unfortunately suffered a compound fracture to his femur in December 2020 in a practice crash. He would come back to race two rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in April before returning to the gates for the Pro Motocross opener at Fox Raceway at Pala. Through three rounds of the championship, Drake sits 23rd in points. Now, Drake has announced details of his rare heart condition and his plans to undergo heart surgery.

Below is Drake’s full post: