Chris Blose Provides Update Following Atlanta 3 Supercross Crash

Blose’s wife Brittany posted to social media to provide a quick update on Chris:

"At the moment, We do not know much about Chris condition and status. We know he was air vac to the nearest hospital. He is awake and that’s all that matters at the moment. Updates will come once we get all this figured out! Any positive vibes would be great! It’s been a rough week for us. Xoxo”

Then, Brittany provided more information later on in the evening:

“Update!!! Chris is awake, can feel everything, and possibly a broken thumb or two. Waiting on scans and etc. for full extent of body and head injuries. Out of anyone, he is one that can take a hit and live to tell the damn story. Plus he’s not too happy at the moment on the sequence of events. Good news- chris said he didn’t hurt as bad as his Phoenix crash last year...that’s a plus!!!!”

[Note: Brittany is referring to the crash Blose suffered during the 2020 Phoenix Supercross Triple Crown that resulted in four fractured ribs, a dislocated wrist, a fracture in his femur, and a small laceration in his liver.]

Blose then took to Instagram and said the following on Sunday evening: