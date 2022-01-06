The Opening Round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Anaheim, California. Check out this report for an update on who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Benny Bloss – Collarbone, Ankle | Out

Comment: Bloss sustained injuries to his collarbone and ankle roughly two weeks ago while practicing. He’s out for the opener and it’s unknown when he’ll return. In the meantime, Josh Hill has been brought in as a fill-in rider.

Adam Cianciarulo – Shoulder | In

Comment: Cianciarulo recently suffered a grade three AC separation while practicing. He says his shoulder is “good enough” to go racing and is in for the opener.

Justin Hill – TBD | Out

Comment: The PRMX team announced Hill is out for the season opener due to an injury. Details of the injury were not public at the time of posting.