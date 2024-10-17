2025 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Europe (France): MX2 ResultsEMX125 and EMX250
MX2 Results
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Thibault Benistant
|Yamaha
|2
|Valerio Lata
|Honda
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|KTM
|4
|Remo Schudel
|KTM
|5
|Enzo Casat
|Kawasaki
|6
|Jules Pietre
|Yamaha
|7
|Mathis Valin
|Kawasaki
|8
|Nicolas Vennekens
|KTM
|9
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|Honda
|10
|Julius Mikula
|TM
|11
|Karlis Alberts Reisulis
|Yamaha
|12
|Cas Valk
|KTM
|13
|Scott Smulders
|Triumph
|14
|Bence Pergel
|KTM
|15
|Sacha Coenen
|KTM
|16
|Saad Soulimani
|TM
|17
|Rick Elzinga
|Yamaha
|18
|Guillem Farres
|Triumph
|19
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|KTM
|20
|David Braceras
|Honda
|21
|Samuel Nilsson
|Triumph
|22
|Magnus Smith
|KTM
|23
|Oriol Oliver
|KTM
|24
|Martin Michelis
|KTM
|25
|Mike Gwerder
|KTM
|26
|Camden McLellan
|Triumph
|27
|Liam Everts
|Husqvarna
|28
|Kay de Wolf
|Husqvarna
|29
|Filip Olsson
|KTM
|30
|Andrea Adamo
|KTM
|31
|Ofir Casey Tzemach
|Husqvarna