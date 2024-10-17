Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Bryce Shelly
  2. Nick Romano
  3. Ayden Shive
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mark Scheu
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Valerio Lata
  3. Simon Längenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Full Schedule

2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Europe (France): MX2 Results

EMX125 and EMX250
St. Jean d'Angely
St. Jean d'Angely, France France
Live Now

MX2 Results

Rider Bike
1 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France Yamaha
2 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy Honda
3 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany KTM
4 Remo Schudel Remo Schudel Switzerland KTM
5 Enzo Casat Enzo Casat France Kawasaki
6 Jules Pietre Jules Pietre France Yamaha
7 Mathis Valin Mathis Valin France Kawasaki
8 Nicolas Vennekens Nicolas Vennekens Belgium KTM
9 Ferruccio Zanchi Ferruccio Zanchi Italy Honda
10 Julius Mikula Julius Mikula TM
11 Karlis Alberts Reisulis Karlis Alberts Reisulis Latvia Yamaha
12 Cas Valk Cas Valk The Netherlands KTM
13 Scott Smulders Scott Smulders The Netherlands Triumph
14 Bence Pergel Bence Pergel Hungary KTM
15 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium KTM
16 Saad Soulimani Saad Soulimani France TM
17 Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga The Netherlands Yamaha
18 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain Triumph
19 Quentin Marc Prugnieres Quentin Marc Prugnieres France KTM
20 David Braceras David Braceras Spain Honda
21 Samuel Nilsson Samuel Nilsson Spain Triumph
22 Magnus Smith Magnus Smith Denmark KTM
23 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain KTM
24 Martin Michelis Martin Michelis Estonia KTM
25 Mike Gwerder Mike Gwerder Switzerland KTM
26 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa Triumph
27 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Husqvarna
28 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands Husqvarna
29 Filip Olsson Filip Olsson Sweden KTM
30 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy KTM
31 Ofir Casey Tzemach Ofir Casey Tzemach Israel Husqvarna
Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now