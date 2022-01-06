The next 180 sets up for a shorter rhythm with two viable options. Riders will either choose a 3-3-2 or a 2-3-3 option here. That choice will likely be split between 250s and 450s as the smaller bores will have a tough time getting three directly from the berm.

Up next is a run through the first corner, albeit in the other direction. This could be tricky if there is a first turn pileup as the pack will be coming back through this same section in short order. A hard left exits that first corner section and into the first whoops section of 2022. With the short entry, watch for riders to find a rhythm to get in and out of these. It will be challenging to find enough entry speed to make blitz properly.

A 90-degree left sets up for the most critical rhythm section of this track. The fastest option here will be to triple out of the berm, then quad the on-off, finished by a triple into the corner. I expect it to be a line used only by the elite. A full second could be gained here so watch for this to be a high emphasis area throughout the day and night.

Another bowl berm (and net) is up next and another opportunity to go big. If riders opt for a triple out of the corner, they would have a chance to go 3, 4, or even 5 into the next corner. Many will choose to simply double from the corner and then go on-off-double into the corner but for the brave, there is a bigger line looming.

Up next, there is an interesting triple before the finish line. The 250s may have a tough time here which would catalyze a very difficult finish line experience. Watch for block passing here as riders are forced to go outside and commit to the triple. The lead rider is put into a no-win situation in that scenario. Go inside and it will be hard to do the triple, so you will get passed. Go outside and the door is wide open for contact.

After navigating that finish line gauntlet, a 90 degree left careens riders into the second set of whoops and back onto lap two.