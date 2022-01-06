He further explained that he pressed the team for an answer in late November and the decision was made to have Nichols race West. Regardless of the coast, 2022 will be Nichols’ final year of eligibility in the 250SX class before being forced up to the 450SX class next year. With that move looming this year, Nichols made it clear what his goals are.

“I want to go out on top and end this last 250 year on a bang,” Nichols explained. “I'm looking forward to the next chapter of moving up and banging bars with the big boys.”

As for Hunter Lawrence, his decision to race West came much later than that of Nichols. It was already announced that Hunter would go East as his brother Jett was all set to go for West. That is until a practice crash late last week resulted in a rib injury for Jett and the brothers announced the coast swap on Wednesday night at their press conference in Costa Mesa, California.

“I saw Jett crash and he really didn't move, and I went over to check if he was okay,” Lawrence detailed. “It was Monday that the decision was made that he wasn't feeling it and that we would swap coasts.”

The late notice could have thrown a wrench in Hunter’s expectations for the season having to go six weeks earlier than he expected. But the elder Lawrence was confident on Thursday night that the strides he made in 2021 to finish a full season of supercross and become a race winner on top of that, as well as a full off-season with no major setbacks, are more than enough to propel him into a title run.

“I'm looking forward to a good season because I've had the whole offseason to train so that's been a big difference for me,” said Lawrence. “I'm going in to fight for a championship, but I'm just taking it day by day to put myself in the best chance to win the title.”