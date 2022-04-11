Dean Wilson & Kyle Peters Injury Updates
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson crashed heavily in the first 450SX race of the Triple Crown at the St. Louis Supercross on Saturday night and spent the rest of the race being helped by the Alpinestars Medical Crew. Wilson was eventually bandaged up and carted away.
This morning, Wilson released an update on his condition. Having ejected from the bike in the crash right as he and the bike came crashing into the finish line structure, Wilson suffered a deep laceration in his buttocks from his footpeg. Wilson described the incident in a short video explaining he “looked down and there was just a pool of blood.”
Wilson has remained in a St. Louis hospital since Saturday night where he received two surgeries initially with another surgery scheduled for tomorrow to fully repair the laceration. See the full update from Wilson below:
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Kyle Peters also had a hard crash in the second 250SX race on the night. The crash left Peters laying in the short rhythm lane before the whoop section while the Alpinestars Medical Crew worked on him. Eventually, the race would need to be red flagged as Peters was then laid onto a backboard and carted away.
The Phoenix Racing team released an update yesterday on Peters’ condition and stated that he had broken in C5 and C6 vertebrae. The team continued in explaining that Peters also needed to undergo surgery and “everything went well.” Read the full update from Phoenix Honda Racing below: