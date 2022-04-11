Results Archive
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Australian MX
Mackay
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Articles
Full Schedule

Dean Wilson & Kyle Peters Injury Updates

April 11, 2022 1:50pm | by:
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson crashed heavily in the first 450SX race of the Triple Crown at the St. Louis Supercross on Saturday night and spent the rest of the race being helped by the Alpinestars Medical Crew. Wilson was eventually bandaged up and carted away.

This morning, Wilson released an update on his condition. Having ejected from the bike in the crash right as he and the bike came crashing into the finish line structure, Wilson suffered a deep laceration in his buttocks from his footpeg. Wilson described the incident in a short video explaining he “looked down and there was just a pool of blood.”

Wilson has remained in a St. Louis hospital since Saturday night where he received two surgeries initially with another surgery scheduled for tomorrow to fully repair the laceration. See the full update from Wilson below:

  • Align Media
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Kyle Peters also had a hard crash in the second 250SX race on the night. The crash left Peters laying in the short rhythm lane before the whoop section while the Alpinestars Medical Crew worked on him. Eventually, the race would need to be red flagged as Peters was then laid onto a backboard and carted away.

The Phoenix Racing team released an update yesterday on Peters’ condition and stated that he had broken in C5 and C6 vertebrae. The team continued in explaining that Peters also needed to undergo surgery and “everything went well.” Read the full update from Phoenix Honda Racing below:

  • Align Media
