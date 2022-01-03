In 2020, Cianciarulo suffered a broken collarbone at the Orlando 2 Supercross that ended his season after eight main events. Cianciarulo had also been suffering from ulnar nerve issue in his arm/elbow. He had surgery during last year's off season to fix it, but the procedure didn't work. In the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, ongoing arm issues hindered his ability to get the results he wanted, so he pulled out of the season after the Spring Creek National. He then underwent a different procedure for the ulnar nerve, and he has confirmed to us that this procedure worked.

As for today's injury news, this transparent video goes a long way, so props to AC for being up front about the injury. Cianciarulo will look for his maiden 450SX main event win as he lines up at the Anaheim 1 Supercross Saturday night, entering his third season in the 450SX Class.

Main image by Octopi Media