Josh Hill to Fill-In for Benny Bloss with Team Tedder
Two weeks ago, Benny Bloss suffered a big crash at the practice track that resulted in injuries to both his ankle and his collarbone. He underwent surgery on his ankle, and recently posted that he has undergone surgery on his collarbone as well and he will be sidelined for the start of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The before and after photos Bloss posted on his Instagram story are difficult to look at.
With Bloss sidelined indefinitely, Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing turned to veteran Josh Hill as a fill-in rider.
“I got a call from my friend @dakota the day before Christmas that unfortunately @bbloss73 had gotten injured. So I will be filling in on @_teamtedder until he is back to 100%. Stoked to bring along my sponsors @mountainmotorsports_ and @foxmoto @ridedunlop and of course @monsterenergy . With just over a week notice, It’s going to be tuff to be up to pace. But I’m stoked to be back racing at Anaheim. This video is from the @mesquitemoto sx track”
Most recently, Hill been riding the all-new Stark Future Stark Varg electric motorcycle as a test rider. Hill and Sebastien Tortelli have been the main subjects in promotion videos for the “Strong Wolf” as it means in Sweden. Unfortunately, Hill will not be taking his Varg to the starting gates of AMA Supercross—not yet at least. He will be on a KTM for the first time in his career.
The Oregon native raced the three rounds at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021: he finished 12th in the Atlanta 1 Supercross LCQ and failed to qualify for the main event before finishing 16th and 17th in the Atlanta 2 and 3 Supercross rounds, respectively, aboard a Mountain Motorsports-backed YZ450F. Hill raced four rounds in the 2020 250SX East Region with the ClubMX team before a hip injury during the pause in the championship in May due to COVID-19 sidelined for the remaining races in Salt Lake City, Utah. Prior to his racing in 2020, Hill last raced an AMA SX or MX event at the 2018 Las Vegas Supercross (19th in the 450SX main event).
Hill won his maiden premier class main event at the 2008 Minneapolis Supercross and earned his career best fifth in the SX standings that year.