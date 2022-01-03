Josh Hill to Fill-In for Benny Bloss with Team Tedder

Most recently, Hill been riding the all-new Stark Future Stark Varg electric motorcycle as a test rider. Hill and Sebastien Tortelli have been the main subjects in promotion videos for the “Strong Wolf” as it means in Sweden. Unfortunately, Hill will not be taking his Varg to the starting gates of AMA Supercross—not yet at least. He will be on a KTM for the first time in his career.

The Oregon native raced the three rounds at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021: he finished 12th in the Atlanta 1 Supercross LCQ and failed to qualify for the main event before finishing 16th and 17th in the Atlanta 2 and 3 Supercross rounds, respectively, aboard a Mountain Motorsports-backed YZ450F. Hill raced four rounds in the 2020 250SX East Region with the ClubMX team before a hip injury during the pause in the championship in May due to COVID-19 sidelined for the remaining races in Salt Lake City, Utah. Prior to his racing in 2020, Hill last raced an AMA SX or MX event at the 2018 Las Vegas Supercross (19th in the 450SX main event).

Hill won his maiden premier class main event at the 2008 Minneapolis Supercross and earned his career best fifth in the SX standings that year.