MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Rene Hofer
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Thad Duvall
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Oct 17
Articles
GNCC
Ironman
Sat Oct 23
Articles
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Oct 24
Articles
MXGP of
Pietramurata
Wed Oct 27
Articles
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Ricky Carmichael

October 14, 2021 11:15am
On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up Ricky Carmichael to talk about his role with Triumph, improving in the announcing booth of AMA Supercross, we talk about his career, the riders now, double-singles on a 125, and more.

Listen to the Carmichael podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player, or the embed below.

The Latest on Ricky Carmichael:

