We did something like this back in March with Jeremy McGrath where we asked him about his career stats and thought that, well, if you’re gonna do the King, you have to go with the GOAT also, right? We called up Ricky Carmichael and asked him just how much he knows about the stats behind his career.

Huge shoutout to Clinton Fowler for digging these numbers up and making them make sense for us. Follow him on social media @3lapsdown for more moto goodness.

Racer X: We’re interested to see how much you know about your dominance and your races and everything else. I think there are a couple things that will really amaze you. We dug through the stats here. Do you know how many total wins you have? Not including the East/West shootouts, which don’t count, but 125 supercross wins, and 250 supercross wins, and of course all the motocross stuff. Do you know?

Ricky Carmichael: I think because I won three 125SX’s in ’97 and then I won all eight of them plus the East/West in ’98. So I think that was the ninth. That would do it. I think I have 25 125 MX, or 27. It’s one of the two, I think. I’m probably really wrong. Then 47 premier supercross wins and 103 premier MX wins on the 250/450.

You’re off by one. You got 102 pro motocross wins. You said 103. You have 102, and then you have 60 supercross wins for 162 wins.

Okay, wow.

And that’s not including that ’98 East/West thing. How many races did you compete in for your career, in total? Do you know?

I think it was 117 450 supercrosses. I have no idea.

Two hundred and sixty total races. 133 supercross main events, and 127 motocross races. So, 260 total, and you have 162 wins.

Dang.