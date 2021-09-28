There’s a stat we had never really considered: what’s the all-time winningest rider/mechanic combination in the sport? The idea came when mechanic Brian Kranz told us this year would mark the end of his 11-season run with Eli Tomac. Tomac is headed to Monster Energy/Star Yamaha Racing, and Kranz will stay with Monster Energy Kawasaki and take a job in the race shop. Kranz started working with Tomac for the 2011 season. That many years in that kind of high-pressure title-contender environment is a lot, much more than even the most iconic rider/mechanic duos.

So how do Tomac and Kranz rank all time in wins? We attempted to figure that out here. A word of warning, though, it’s hard to track these stats officially since mechanic names don’t appear on entry lists or results columns. On occasion a mechanic will miss a race while his rider is still there, but Kranz did tell us he was there for all of Eli’s wins since ’11.

Anyway, we figured out what the span of each top rider/mechanic relationship and calculated the win numbers here. We’d like to guarantee the accuracy, but this is the first time anyone has ever put stats like this together. Steve Matthes and I came up with some parameters, and special thanks also to the SX Research Department and MX Research Department, which pulls stats for the TV crew in this sport.

We also asked Matthes, who worked in the pro paddock for ten years, for his takeaway on these iconic rider/mechanic duos. While wrenching for Kelly Smith in 2000, Matthes helped the Michigan native earn the first KTM win in the U.S. at the High Point National via 1-4 moto finishes. Matthes also helped Tim Ferry win the first moto at the 2003 Budds Creek National (Ferry tangled in the first turn of moto two and eventually did not finish the race), so we’ll give him half a win for that day as well. So, Matthes has wrenched for 1.5 national wins. The guys below were much more successful than that.

Enjoy!

Carmichael with Watts - 1997 to 2002

Total Wins: 90 (36 SX and 54 MX) 250/SX LITES/125 SX 11 450/SX/250 SX 25 250/MX LITES/125 26 450/MX/250 MX 28

Notes: No surprise to see a combination of Ricky Carmichael and someone at the top. Chad Watts started with RC in his Pro Circuit Kawasaki 125 days, followed him to the factory Chevy Trucks Kawasaki 250 unit, and then over to Team Honda in 2002. They produced the first 24-0 perfect season together that season. When Carmichael was interviewed on TV at the Steel City National finale that year, both he and Watts came to the podium together, because holding together the 24-0 mark was considered just as tough on the mechanic as it was on the rider.

Watts was Carmichael’s mechanic through the start of the 2003 season, then Mike Gosselaar became RC’s mechanic starting at the San Diego round of the 2003 supercross season.

steve Matthes: Watts had a great career and probably could’ve done very well if he had been 100 percent focused on his job, but his departure from RC and Honda ended his run as a race mechanic. Still, getting put with a young RC was a great stroke of luck and combined with his skills, they made quite a combination for many years. Great duo for sure.