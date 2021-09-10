Results Archive
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 1
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Justin Cooper
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes 2
Canadian MX
Sarnia
Canadian MX
Sarnia 2
Motocross
Fox Raceway 2
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Turkey
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jed Beaton
MXGP of
Afyon
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mattia Guadagnini
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat Sep 11
Upcoming
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Sun Sep 12
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Sep 19
First Look: Hangtown National

September 10, 2021 7:50pm | by: , &

6D Helmets presents your First Look at the 2021 Hangtown National as we look to putting a bookend on the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The 250 Class title is still up for grabs as Jett Lawrence tries to hold on with a 23 point advantage over Justin Cooper. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview the racing action this weekend, and then Dylan Ferrandis joins to discuss clinching the 450 Class title a round early and what he expects for this weekend at Hangtown. It's all presented by 6D Helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of better brain protection.

