6D Helmets presents your First Look at the 2021 Hangtown National as we look to putting a bookend on the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The 250 Class title is still up for grabs as Jett Lawrence tries to hold on with a 23 point advantage over Justin Cooper. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview the racing action this weekend, and then Dylan Ferrandis joins to discuss clinching the 450 Class title a round early and what he expects for this weekend at Hangtown. It's all presented by 6D Helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of better brain protection.